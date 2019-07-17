Uniguest Fuels Rapid Growth With Hospitality Operations Veteran Hire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniguest, a leading global technology and managed services provider, announces the addition of Kevin Reiners as the vice president of operations. Reiners is a high energy, fiscally conscious, and goal-driven business executive that approaches each new business challenge with an intrinsic skill for innovation and is highly focused on partnering with clients for successful deployments and ongoing support. With more than 20 years of experience, Reiners knows how to leverage technology to drive results for leading organizations in hospitality and healthcare industries – including CIO-level experience with Gaylord Entertainment and Marriott International / Gaylord Hotels.

During the Marriott acquisition of Gaylord Hotels, Reiners served as a key executive technology leader, ensuring seamless implementation and successful migration on all guest-facing operations that led to zero guest-facing impact. As the Gaylord Hotels technology leader within Marriott Americas, Reiners successfully drove new and increased revenue through new technology offerings, guest engagement, and superior customer service.

"Originally a customer of Uniguest at Gaylord Entertainment and Marriott International, I was very familiar with the product lines offered by Uniguest, or so I thought," Reiners said. "After leaving Marriott, I was hired as a consultant to evaluate the operations and technology offerings at Uniguest and quickly realized that Uniguest is much more than I remembered – from the top down it is an expanding company with new innovative technology offerings. I was excited with the direction and the opportunity, not to mention the daily innovation that was happening across the product portfolio and how Uniguest views customer service. With an NPS score north of +75, I knew this was the right home for me. Uniguest is the partner I was looking for as a hospitality executive and they understand how to drive guest engagement."

Uniguest manages and supports more than 35,000 public-facing devices and 100,000 digital signs across 100 countries, serving the hospitality, community living, retail business, education, and corporate industries. Its innovative suite of fully managed and supported solutions includes interactive kiosks, digital signage, fitness technology, meeting space technology, purposed tablets, business centers, mobile printing, and personalized printing. Uniguest is based in Nashville with offices in Reading, U.K.; Oakmont, Pa.; and Portsmouth, N.H.

SOURCE Uniguest

Related Links

http://www.uniguest.com

