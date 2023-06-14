Unihertz Gets 100% Funded in Less Than 5 Minutes on Kickstarter with Its 3-Inch Jelly Star Smartphone

Jelly Star, the World's Smallest Android 13 Smartphone

Unihertz launches its 9th crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with its latest device – Jelly Star, an Android 13 smartphone with a transparent back panel, dynamic LED-light, and advanced features packed into a credit card sized body.

SHANGHAI, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unihertz, one of the most creative mobile device companies, has been making waves in the industry with its unique devices. The company has just launched its latest 3-inch smartphone, the Jelly Star, on Kickstarter, which has hit the target in less than 5 minutes!

In today's world, smartphones are not only getting more generic, but also growing bigger, making it challenging for users to carry them around. In order to solve this problem, Jelly Star was created to be compact and fully functional, yet appealing and unique.

Designed with the transparent back and LED-light, Jelly Star brings a lot of attention and appears to be a real conversation starter. If you are concerned about capabilities of this tiny smartphone, you would be more than surprised. The extra compact 3-inch body powered by Android 13 OS is equipped with an Octa-Core 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which allows Jelly Star to keep up with the latest apps and perform all functions you would expect from a daily-use smartphone. In addition, with its 256 GB memory capacity, it is capable to store all your stunning photos and videos captured by its 48-megapixel main camera. And if you feel that memory is insufficient, you can simply extend it with a Micro SD card, since Jelly Star is built with a hybrid dual SIM slot. Overall, Jelly Star offers a unique combination of style and functionality.

"We aim to offer our customers a wider range of options and, with the Jelly Series in particular, the chance to experience the changes in their daily life brought about by small mobile phones," said Stephen Xu, founder and CEO of Unihertz, "Designing and building smaller mobile phones that work seamlessly is a bigger challenge than creating regular-sized phones. We must rationally optimize the internal layout design in the limited space in order to integrate extensive functionalities and that is what enabled us bringing Jelly Star to life."

From the wildly successful Jelly Series to tiny yet rugged Atom series, Unihertz has established itself as a leader in the research and development of small-sized mobile phones. The technological advancement in this specialized area has allowed Unihertz to deliver products that are both functional and uniquely designed, with features that meet the diverse needs of consumers. The team continues to invest resources on the research and development to push boundaries and bring more unique phones that are capable to stand out in the market.

Unihertz has a proven track record of delivering high-quality smartphones on Kickstarter. Jelly Star is sure to be a hit among tech enthusiasts. Head over to the Jelly Star project on Kickstarter to support Unihertz now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jellyphone/jelly-star-the-smallest-android-13-smartphone.

Unihertz is one of the most creative enterprises focusing on the research, development, and manufacturing of smartphones. Dedicated to the design and development of innovative and unique smartphones, the company has modern manufacturing facilities and an experienced design and R&D team. Since its first crowdfunding campaign, Unihertz has raised millions of dollars on Kickstarter and earned a large number of loyal fans all over the world.

