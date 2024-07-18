Unihertz Surpasses Funding Goal on Kickstarter with the Latest 5G Small Smartphone, Jelly Max

Max Power, Perfect Size! Jelly Max is the latest 5G small smartphone that ideally fits in your palm.

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unihertz, one of the most creative mobile device companies, launches its 10th crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with Jelly Max, the most powerful addition to their small sized Jelly series lineup. Jelly Max is the latest 5G small smartphone designed to balance portability and performance.

Jelly Max, The Smallest 5G Smartphone Featured on Kickstarter. Jelly Max with Higher Screen-to-Body Ratio.

In a market dominated by larger, generic smartphones, Unihertz Jelly series has always stood out for its compact size and complete functionality. Since the first debut of Jelly in 2017, Unihertz had introduced several unique mini smartphones of Jelly Series and gained a loyal following worldwide.

After years of success, Unihertz decides to reimagine its Jelly series to create a new modern smartphone that perfectly balances portability and performance, that is, Jelly Max. Jelly Max maintains the series' signature compact size while enhancing all other features. It now supports 5G and impresses with a stunning transparent curved back panel that fits comfortably in your palm.

Measuring in 5 inches, Jelly Max is equipped with a Dimensity 7300 4nm 5G chipset, memory of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 4000mAh battery featuring 66W fast charging, etc. Running on the latest Android 14, Jelly Max offers optimized mobile experience.

"After 9 successful crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter, Unihertz is more confident than ever in developing niche smartphones. My team consistently allocates resources to research and development, aiming to break new ground and introduce even more distinctive smartphones that excel in the market," said Stephen, Founder and CEO of Unihertz.

Jelly Max is now featured as a #ProjectWeLove on Kickstarter. Visit the Jelly Max campaign on Kickstarter to support Unihertz today: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jellyphone/jelly-max-the-smallest-5g-smartphone/

About Unihertz

Unihertz is one of the most creative enterprises focusing on the research, development, and manufacturing of smartphones. Dedicated to the design and development of innovative and unique smartphones, the company has modern manufacturing facilities and an experienced design and R&D team. Since its first crowdfunding campaign, Unihertz has raised millions of dollars on Kickstarter and earned a large number of loyal fans all over the world.

