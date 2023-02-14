Unihertz Unveils TickTock-S, a Dual-Screen 5G Slim Rugged Smartphone for Everyday Use

TickTock-S: A Robust, Fully Functioning 5G Smartphone Designed for Daily Use

SHANGHAI, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TickTock-S from Unihertz is a new rugged 5G smartphone with a 6.5-inch main screen, a 1.3-inch back display, a 5200mAh battery, 30W fast charging, 8GB+256GB of memory, 5G support, 64MP AF+32MP FF, and other features.

In January 2023, Unihertz releases TickTock-S, the newest dual-screen rugged smartphone with an excellent balance of performance, features, and durability.

While most rugged smartphones on the market are bulky and hefty, TickTock-S is a slimmer and lighter device that delivers an even and smooth grip and is delightful to carry for everyday use.

"TickTock-S is more than just a tough mobile phone designed exclusively for outdoor enthusiasts," said Stephen Xu, Founder & CEO of Unihertz. "It has a lighter body and a more sophisticated design than conventional rugged phones, yet it has all the necessary features to make it perfect for general usage by any group."

Inheriting the most distinguishing feature of the TickTock family of mobile phones, TickTock-S includes a secondary screen on the back that enables personal customization. Its striking appearance inspires lively social discussion wherever it is used.

Sophisticated Design: The device's punch-hole screen delivers an enhanced viewing experience. The 1.3" rear display allows users to effortlessly personalize the device and conduct basic tasks.

5G Support: TickTock-S is a 5G smartphone that offers consumers higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, huge network capacity, enhanced availability, and a more consistent user experience.

Full-Featured Rugged Smartphone: Despite its stylish design, TickTock-S retains all of the functions of a rugged smartphone, including IP68 shock-, dust-, and water resistance, a massive 5200mAh battery, 30W fast charging, 8GB+256GB storage, 64MP AF+32MP FF, and so on.

The company believes that the use of rugged mobile phones is becoming more commonplace. Since its first generation of rugged phones debuted on Kickstarter, Unihertz has received support from thousands of ardent backers from all around the world. Success with a series of rugged mobile phones, including Atom L and Tank, has shown its cutting-edge technology and extensive expertise in the research and development of rugged smart devices.

TickTock-S is available on the official Unihertz site. Visit: https://www.unihertz.com/products/ticktock-s?utm_source=Preless%20Release&utm_medium=erelease&utm_campaign=TickTock-S-PR&utm_content=TickTock-S

About Unihertz

Unihertz is a brand that creates unique smartphones that are different from other mainstream smartphones on the market. Unihertz has successfully launched several crowdfunding projects on Kickstarter. Learn more at www.unihertz.com.

Contact Information

Media Contact: Katherine

Phone: +86 21 6220 7593 Ext 8007

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Unihertz