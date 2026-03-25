Unihertz's Titan 2 Elite QWERTY Smartphone Campaign Gains Strong Kickstarter Support

The success of Unihertz's crowdfunding campaign highlights ongoing interest in its distinctive, productivity-driven smartphones with tactile keyboards

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unihertz, the innovative smartphone brand known for creative mobile devices, has launched a strong Kickstarter campaign for its latest QWERTY smartphone, the Titan 2 Elite. The campaign underscores the growing global demand for tactile, productivity-focused devices and reflects confidence in Unihertz's high-quality, distinctive designs.

Titan 2 Elite-The 5G Keyboard Phone You've Been Waiting For Titan 2 Elite-The 5G Keyboard Phone You've Been Waiting For-All Features

Unihertz, the innovative smartphone brand known for creative mobile devices, today announced a strong start to its Kickstarter campaign for the Titan 2 Elite, its latest QWERTY smartphone. The campaign's strong performance highlights increasing global demand for smartphones that blend modern performance with tactile input, along with strong confidence in Unihertz's ability to deliver high-quality, distinctive devices.

Titan 2 Elite builds on Unihertz's established reputation for delivering niche devices that challenge industry norms. While most manufacturers have moved away from physical keyboards, Unihertz continues to invest in this category, catering to professionals, enthusiasts, and users who prioritize efficiency and tactile feedback in their daily mobile experience.

The device was recently showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, drawing strong attention from industry media and tech enthusiasts. The hands-on demonstration generated significant buzz, with attendees and reviewers expressing high anticipation for the device's official launch.

"The response to Titan 2 Elite has been incredibly encouraging," said Stephen, Founder and CEO of Unihertz. "It confirms that there's still a strong community of users who value precision, speed, and the tactile experience that only a physical keyboard can offer. Our goal is to continue evolving that experience with modern hardware."

The Titan 2 Elite represents the next step in that evolution, combining its signature physical keyboard with modern performance upgrades. The device is available in two performance configurations, powered by either the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 or the more advanced Dimensity 8400 chipset, both paired with 12GB of RAM to support smooth multitasking and demanding mobile workflows.

In addition to its processing capabilities, the Titan 2 Elite features a 4050mAh silicon-carbon battery designed for improved energy density and longevity, supporting extended daily use. The device also incorporates a 4.03-inch AMOLED display, offering enhanced color accuracy and contrast for a more refined viewing experience.

Running on Android 16, the Titan 2 Elite is designed as a reliable daily driver for users who value productivity, precision, and a more intentional typing experience, while still benefiting from modern smartphone performance.

Following its successful launch, the Kickstarter campaign remains active, offering backers exclusive, limited-time pricing available only during the campaign period.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jellyphone/titan-2-elite-the-5g-keyboard-phone-youve-been-waiting-for?ref=6qruw1

About Unihertz

Unihertz is one of the most creative enterprises focusing on the research, development, and manufacturing of smartphones. Dedicated to the design and development of innovative and unique smartphones, the company has modern manufacturing facilities and an experienced design and R&D team. Since its first crowdfunding campaign, Unihertz has raised millions of dollars on Kickstarter and earned a large number of loyal fans all over the world.

Learn more at https://www.unihertz.com/

Contact Information

Media Contact: Brighton

Phone: +86 21 6220 7593 Ext 8007

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Unihertz