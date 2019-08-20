Unika.ai Introduces Smart Proposal Generation Solution for Professional Services Organizations

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unika.ai, an award-winning Experience Management & Sales Enablement software, announced its latest Business Development solution designed to enable sellers to build experience-based proposals in under 5 minutes.

Unika's Smart Proposal Generation frees up your sellers from manual proposal creation, by using time-saving features to create proposals from the ground up; simply embed service line descriptions, internal experts, case studies, cover pages, pricing, images, and more. Unika's experience management platform combined with its new proposal generator, provide your sellers with the right information they need to better respond to client inquiries and win more business with your best content and relevant experience.

Sales teams have no room for inconsistency nor time to waste creating content in Microsoft Word. Unika's seamless workflow, advanced integration capabilities, template libraries, and analytics, make it easy and quick to streamline your proposal process. For sales management, Unika's knowledge hub and analytics capabilities provide a single source of truth with full visibility of all proposals created. These insights make it easy for sales management to determine the best performing proposals and share with their sellers.

"Due to the complex nature of a professional services sales pursuit, organizations must be able to effectively communicate their collective experience, position their internal experts, and respond to clients quickly", said Jason Noble, president of Unika. "Unika's experience management capability serves as the knowledge hub that sellers can easily tap into to find the information they need to create rich proposals from the ground up. Our goal with our Smart Proposal Generation solution was to get sales teams out of the tactical mess of Microsoft Word and give them the ability to create a comprehensive proposal for their complex offerings within minutes. We feel strongly that Unika is the only solution on the market that provides professional services firms with the flexibility, integration, and access to the information they need to sell more."

Unika makes the entire proposal process from creation, getting approvals, and sending to clients much more efficient. Unika's Smart Proposal Generation solution is available now and is free for 14 days. You can learn more or start your free trial by visiting www.unika.ai

About Unika.ai

Unika.ai is the next generation of experience management and sales enablement. The Unika platform helps organizations create, find, and use knowledge to improve productivity and organizational efficiency. Unika addresses challenges related to finding answers, a view of who knows what at the organization, finding assets, and serves as a modern user-friendly repository of relevant information. For more information, please visit www.unika.ai.

