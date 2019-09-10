Unika.ai Named Top Sales Enablement Tool of 2019 by Smart Selling Tools

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unika.ai, an award-winning Experience Management & Sales Enablement software, announced its Sales Enablement product, UnikaSE has been named a Top Selling Tool of 2019 by Smart Selling Tools.

The Top Sales Tools Guide is produced by Smart Selling Tools to organize confusion in a rapidly growing SalesTech landscape. Typically, market guides feature dozens of categories, often adding complexity to a quickly evolving space. The Top Sales Tool of the Year Guide helps readers solve challenges in their sales organization by grouping solutions by the type of objective they can help you achieve.

Unika can be found in the "Enabling Sales" category of the guide due to its unique ability to help your sales team establish consistency, increase efficiency, and improve content sharing and management.

"We're thrilled to be named to a comprehensive list that is trusted by sales professionals around the world," said Jason Noble, President of Unika. "Unika is designed to solve challenges your organization faces with intuitive and powerful tools that other solutions don't offer, including Proposal and Contract Generator, our most recent addition. Its rich configuration and extensibility allow organizations to establish collaborative pursuit teams, leverage deal winning insights, uncover internal knowledge, and establish best-practices specific to their culture."

Unika enables sales teams to sell more by presenting the information needed from systems of record (email, CRM, business apps, and more) in a unified platform, accessible to both sales and marketing departments. Salespeople are armed with the right information and assets, and the ability to export those assets in the form of a proposal, contract, or pitch deck in less than five minutes, maximizing interactions with customers. Sales leadership can foster a culture of learning by delivering knowledge campaigns to their teams while gleaning valuable engagement analytics. Marketing teams can store their best assets in Unika's AI-enabled repository, helping sellers discover information that is typically buried across multiple systems.

When asked why Unika is considered one of the top sales tools of 2019, Nancy Nardin, founder of Smart Selling Tools said, "Unika's product functionality and advanced AI capabilities address many of the evolving sales enablement requirements of Sales and Marketing teams. Unika makes it easy for sales teams to capture and find knowledge, helping to maximize rep productivity and re-focus efforts on customer engagement."

Unika reduces the tactical workload your sellers face, eliminating time spent searching for, and creating sales assets. See how Unika will help streamline your sales process and increase your close rate by starting your free 14-day trial now. Learn more.

About Unika.ai

Unika.ai is the next generation of experience management and sales enablement. The Unika platform helps organizations create, find, and use knowledge to improve productivity and organizational efficiency. Unika addresses challenges related to finding answers, a view of who knows what at the organization, finding assets, and serves as a modern, user-friendly repository of relevant information. For more information, please visit www.unika.ai.

