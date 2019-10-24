UniKeep Mini-Binders Make Marvelous Holiday Gifts

UniKeep binders can be purchased online at www.unikeep.com or on Amazon and are priced starting at just $14.99.

Mini-binders for sports trading cards, recipes, travel, movies, coin collecting and video games are among the company's top sellers. In fact, UniKeep's new Switch Lite video game case mini binder was recently reviewed by popular online video game influencers Desitiny FOMO, and JP from JP Switchmania.

Other binder categories include:

Stamp, coin and paper currency collecting

Gardening, traveling and music

Home management and medical record keeping

Wedding, pregnancy and baby

"Customers love these binders because they're so easy to use and keep everything organized in one place. People with hobbies or creative interests also need a storage system that allows easy accessibility. With this binder, the user can easily add and switch out items and purchase additional accessory pages to hold even more collectibles," said Michele Cole, President of UniKeep.

Many of these durable case style binders also feature decorative, themed content pages preprinted with logs, lists, planning, notes and reminders; as well as mini-binder page protectors with pockets and divider pages to hold and organize contents.

But what truly sets the UniKeep mini-binder apart from other small binders is its patented, snap-closing enclosed case with durable poly rings. Nothing can fall out or get lost and contents are protected against moisture, dirt and damage from the elements.

The UniKeep binder and rings are made in the USA of 100% polypropylene and are recyclable. Additionally, these binders are portable, stackable, re-usable and provide safe, long term storage of collectibles, photos and papers.

UniKeep products are archival-safe, meaning the binders and pages won't produce harmful chemicals that can damage photos and documents.

Even Mr. Grinch would give these binders his stamp of approval.

About UniKeep

If you have a creative project or hobby, look to UniKeep for an extra creative edge or organization solution. Our binders and products are available in a full line of styles and sizes, for everything from photos, crafts, video games and recipes to wallets for CDs and DVDs.

Contact UniKeep at 1-800-829-8117 or click www.unikeep.com

SOURCE UniKeep

Related Links

http://www.unikeep.com

