Uniken Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Unifying User Experience between Smartphone and Web Authentication Systems with Its REL-ID Platform

REL-ID enables identity verification in the banking industry while also redefining banking application security implementation to improve user experience and overall security.

SAN ANTONIO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the identity and access management industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Uniken with the 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Uniken designed a robust user authentication and security platform that enables banks and other institutions to design secure applications and protect users from security breaches at each stage of their customer journey. The REL-ID platform adopts a mobile-first approach and emphasizes crafting a uniform user experience across multiple online and offline channels, such as mobile applications, web applications, kiosks, and in-person branch interactions. REL-ID is a robust security solution that accelerates digitalization efforts and enhances user experiences.

Uniken

Uniken's REL-ID platform leverages modern security assurance methods, such as app fingerprinting, device intelligence, and user biometrics, and uses a 1:1 cryptographic trust element to block third-party infrastructure and their vulnerabilities from affecting banking applications. The REL-ID platform does not use personally identifiable information (PII) or sensitive information about the user or device in the authentication process. It allows banks to remain fully compliant with jurisdictional regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA, and banks can access the platform's capabilities through an SDK, which they can embed into their own applications.

Hiten Shah, a Frost & Sullivan senior consultant, said, "Uniken's REL-ID platform has had a game-changing effect on how access control and authentication systems are managed within banking applications, and it has significantly contributed to the improvement of security mechanisms in digital banking."

Uniken's REL-ID authentication and identity verification help banks ensure that the right user can access banking services from a secure device through a secure connection. The REL-ID platform has no access to an individual user's data, minimizing the number of parties with access to private or sensitive data. Its six-step authentication process only requests a fingerprint or facial scan, while other processes occur in the background. The platform allows banks to leverage it as a single point for all authentication events, offline and online, and the OpenID Connect solution for standalone web authentication allows banks to authenticate users with smartphone access only (no web access). Uniken's REL-ID platform enables banks to offer their customers a uniform experience across all channels and encourages them to expand digital economy efforts.

"Uniken, with its security platform technology, delivers seamless integration and robust security. The company stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation and creativity while achieving commercial success," added Shah.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Bimal Gandhi, CEO, Uniken, said "We are proud of this prestigious recognition Uniken's REL-ID security platform has received from Frost & Sullivan. The award is testament to Uniken's customer-first innovation that creates certainty in identity and accelerates possibilities for our customers to securely engage with their clients and grow their businesses."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Uniken

Uniken accelerates possibilities for client-centric organizations by creating certainty in identity and security while delivering amazing customer experiences. An innovator and pioneer in cybersecurity, Uniken serves customers of all sizes, worldwide, across a variety of industries. To date, Uniken has secured over $26 trillion in transaction value across over 23 billion client interactions with zero financial or identity loss. With Uniken, organizations grow their businesses in a world where identity is a certainty, not a vulnerability. Learn more at uniken.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: 1.937.207.1141

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan