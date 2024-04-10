Uniken Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance for REL-ID Security Platform

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniken, a leading provider of security, authentication, and identity verification, announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, achieving compliance with the leading industry standards for customer data security. This report shows Uniken's ongoing commitment to providing a secure data environment for our customers.

"Earlier this year, we received SOC 2 Type I certification, underscoring our commitment to mitigating the identity and security risks organizations and their clients face amidst rising threat sophistication. The REL-ID Security Platform continues to safeguard critical client interactions with unmatched certainty and simplicity. We are now pleased to announce our achievement of SOC 2 Type II certification. This further assures our customers, partners, and prospects that REL-ID not only maintains the highest standards for security, availability, and confidentiality but has also undergone rigorous, external auditing to validate its effectiveness," said Uniken CEO, Bimal Gandhi.

Uniken's REL-ID Security Platform provides certainty in identity and security. across the customer journey — from devices and applications to network connections. It offers a comprehensive solution to improve client onboarding, authentication, transaction verification, and digital signing, all in one. REL-ID closes the gaps left by conventional identity products, while operating invisibly to your clients within a single platform. Seamlessly integrated into digital ecosystems and mobile applications, REL-ID ensures client interactions are secure, compliant, and reliable.

SOC 2 has a rigorous requirement on how companies handle customer data and information, so compliance guarantees there are established and implemented organizational practices in place to safeguard customer data. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), a SOC 2 information security standard is a report that validates controls relevant to security, availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

The audit was completed with the help of Johanson Group LLP, a premier certification body helping organizations to obtain and maintain global compliance standards. Johanson Group attested to Uniken's information security controls meeting the leading industry standards for security, authentication, and identity verification.

Uniken accelerates possibilities for client-centric organizations by creating certainty in identity and security while delivering amazing customer experiences. Uniken serves customers of all sizes, worldwide, across a variety of industries. To date, Uniken has secured over $34.7 trillion in transaction value across over 30.4 billion client interactions with zero financial or identity loss. With Uniken, organizations grow their businesses in a world where identity is a certainty, not a vulnerability.

Nancy Jones, Uniken

[email protected]

+1 (612) 840-0053

