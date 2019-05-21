Unikrn Launches Streamer Betting and Virtual Matches with New Tech and Odds-Setting Trading Bots

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unikrn, a global leader at the intersection of blockchain, entertainment and wagering, has created a new technology moat offering instantly available betting experiences for esports and gaming fans.

Built on game analytics, new AI trading bots & screen-analyzing technology, streamer betting is a nonstop, fully automated future of casual wagering. Unikrn will also launch Unikrn Virtual, letting bettors pick from over half a million fresh esports rounds per year.

Together with Unikrn UMode, a player-vs-house skill betting platform for online gameplay, Unikrn is launching unprecedented accessibility for entertainment, skill-based and esports-based wagers every minute of every day.

Unikrn Virtual is a regulator-approved RNG game which uses an approved third-party to randomly generate a round of CS:GO from a curated pool of past professional matches, giving fans the thrill of betting on live esports match without delays or waits. A unique algorithm utilizing both archival and display techniques developed by Unikrn gives users access to key information about an upcoming round of CS:GO, then they may bet on the outcome.

Unikrn users can also exchange currencies, crypto or even digital items (called skins) into regulator-approved ERC20 betting tokens called UnikoinGold. Users can also deposit with traditional means such as credit card.

Eligible bettors can then use the groundbreaking new Unikrn Virtual to find an esports bet offered every minute, even when no events are live. Or they can bet on top streamers. Or they can even bet on themselves in a skill-based UMode proposition, which is even legally available in the United States.

In 2018, Unikrn became the first company to have live, IOM regulator-approved crypto wagering experiences, and as the company continues to expand uses, it projects a crypto resurgence as token value shifts from perception to function.

"Highly-regulated environments, including betting, are the perfect breeding pool for the normalization of mainstream blockchain," said Andrew Vouris, Unikrn COO, "Using tools from blockchain has helped us develop a system years ahead of other operators, and we're committed to taking the best ideas of crypto and giving them application."

Now Unikrn users can parlay a professional esports match and their favorite Twitch streamers, even all in one multibet, and they can make deposits to a currency-agnostic blockchain-based system.

Last year, over 1000 millennia of viewer time were spent watching Twitch alone, making the process of setting odds both daunting and essential for the future of the wagering industry. Unikrn's streamer betting will tap one of Earth's most abundant sources of entertainment as an unending flood of engaging wagering content.

"Finding a zero-friction way to let fans engage is essential for the future of betting and crypto," said Rahul Sood, Unikrn CEO, "You can bet on your own online matches, you can bet on your favorite streamers, or you can find 24/7 esports odds with Unikrn Virtual. This is a level of interactivity only dreamed of in the old world of sports and casino betting."

