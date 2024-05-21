UNILEVER FOOD SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES FOODSERVICE INDUSTRY TRENDS REPORT

Future Menus Top North America Trends 2024

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Unilever Food Solutions (UFS) unveiled Future Menus Top North America Trends 2024 report, which identifies top menu trends predicted to influence the restaurant industry in the coming years. The report details how the following trends will come to life on menus and how operators can put them into action in their establishments:

Modernized Comfort Food

Low Waste Menus

Irresistible Vegetables

Local Abundance

The New Sharing

"With Future Menus 2024, our goal is to help chefs and operators put these trends into action and create unique dining experiences for their customers," said Brandon Collins, Executive Chef for UFS North America. "As the restaurant industry continues to evolve to satisfy diners' changing expectations and dietary preferences, our Culinary Team is committed to bringing operators the resources and tools to navigate the challenges faced within our industry."

Future Menus 2024 is a detailed trend and recipe guide packed with solutions to industry-wide challenges, from cost-saving initiatives that ease labor shortages to recipes backed by forward-thinking trends. While each trend can live on its own, many of the Future Menus trends naturally align to create vibrant, nourishing menus that both chefs and customers can feel good about.

The rising cost of ingredients and an ongoing commitment to sustainability is the driving force behind the Low-Waste Menu trend which encourages resourcefulness to reduce waste and maximize ingredient usage. In the face of sustainability concerns, 65% of foodservice operators consider this trend the most relevant and expect this trend to grow.1

With nearly one-third of the US population showing a strong affinity for plant-based food and more than 40% of consumers agreeing that the availability of plant-based food enhances the restaurant experience2, it's no surprise that Irresistible Vegetables is a key trend that will impact foodservice in the coming year. The Local Abundance trend is about celebrating local ingredients and producers. It's also a profitable trend since over three-quarters (77%) of Gen Z diners and 70% of Baby Boomers are willing to pay more for dishes with locally sourced ingredients.3

To download the Future Menu North America Trends 2024 report, click here. To learn more about Unilever Food Solutions, visit www.unileverfoodsolutions.us .

About Unilever Food Solutions

While Unilever is known for their iconic brands such as Hellmann's, Knorr and Maille, their professional foodservice unit focuses on providing chefs and operators with cutting-edge solutions and guidance to support menu planning, pricing and culinary training. Unilever Food Solutions is a business built by chefs for chefs, with a global team of more than 250 experienced chefs located in 70 countries. Find out more at ufs.com .

