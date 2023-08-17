Unilogic Group Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unilogic Group once again has taken its place among the business world's brightest, most innovative, and best-performing companies. For the second consecutive year, the Chicagoland 3PL announced today that it has been honored with recognition on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List for 2023. Companies on the Fastest Growing list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. This year Unilogic, ranked #56 in Logistics and Transportation in Illinois, registered growth in every ranking category, a testament to its ability to generate sustainable growth, develop and maintain talent, and create jobs in a historically soft market.

In recent years the supply chain industry has felt the ripple effects of the pandemic, volatile commodity and fuel markets, strained warehouse demand, port labor disputes, and subsequent delays, among other challenges. Yet, Unilogic continues to separate itself from the pack reporting year-over-year growth, while cementing its position as the supply chain partner capable of navigating today's economy.

When asked about how Unilogic has been able to deftly navigate this challenging logistic landscape, CEO Jon Ferrandiz-Sala commented, "As a team, we consistently focus on driving solutions aimed at addressing our partner companies' current and projected needs. We've prioritized shoring up our infrastructure with technology and talent to make Unilogic the answer as companies face future supply chain considerations such as pivoting to nearshore production and equally so as they address 'in-the-moment' challenges such as outsourcing e-commerce operations, facility space, or racking struggles, or reverse logistics considerations."

In addition to the Inc. 5000 recognition, Unilogic also recently announced its inclusion in Crain's Chicago Fast 50 2023. Nevertheless, in spite of the accolades the core of the success of the minority-led, company has not been lost on Ferrandiz-Sala. "I am consistently amazed by the dedication of our employees and the trust our partners have put in us. We are deeply indebted to our community of engagement that has made our recent successes possible."

Unilogic is a Chicagoland leader in supply chain services. Catering to an international portfolio of clients across industry segments Unilogic offers distribution center, fulfillment, and e-commerce services. The company's profile of services also includes on-site storage, cross-docking and transloading solutions, and drayage.

