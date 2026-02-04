Unimarket and E&I Cooperative Services to Co-Host Webinar on Building Stronger Procurement Partnerships in Higher Education

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unimarket, a global technology leader in source-to-pay solutions, and E&I Cooperative Services, the only member-owned, non-profit sourcing cooperative dedicated exclusively to education, today announced a jointly hosted webinar focused on building stronger procurement partnerships across higher education. The live session will take place on Wednesday, February 11, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern.

The webinar will explore how colleges and universities can work more effectively with partners like E&I Cooperative Services to move beyond transactional purchasing and toward collaborative, value-driven procurement models. As institutions face mounting pressure to manage costs, improve compliance, and do more with limited resources, strong procurement partnerships have become increasingly critical to long-term success.

Together, Unimarket and E&I will share perspectives on how collaborative procurement approaches help institutions maximize value over time — not just through pricing, but through trust, communication, and shared objectives. The session will highlight how coordinated partnerships between institutions, cooperatives, and technology providers can simplify procurement processes while improving outcomes for campus stakeholders.

As part of this partnership, Unimarket is available to institutions through E&I's competitively solicited contract portfolio. E&I's cooperative model is designed to deliver broader economic value by combining compliant contracts with strategic partnership, supplier engagement, and ongoing support that helps higher education institutions reduce costs, avoid unnecessary spend, and realize greater long-term benefit from the solutions they adopt.

The webinar discussion will also address common challenges institutions encounter when managing fragmented procurement workflows and siloed systems, and how closer collaboration between procurement teams and partners like E&I can help streamline operations, improve user adoption, and support more sustainable procurement practices.

"E&I Cooperative Services plays a vital role in helping institutions unlock greater value through collaboration, not just contracts," said Phil Kenney, CEO at Unimarket. "Our webinar is an opportunity to highlight how strong partnerships — between institutions, cooperatives like E&I, and enabling technology — can create more effective, resilient procurement ecosystems."

As a long-standing partner to higher education institutions, E&I Cooperative Services brings deep experience in cooperative sourcing and supplier relationships, helping members extend value well beyond pricing through strategic support and personalized engagement.

The live webinar will include interactive discussion and audience Q&A, providing attendees with practical insights they can take back to their teams.

Registration for the webinar is now open. To learn more and reserve a spot, visit:

https://content.unimarket.com/procurement-partnerships-webinar/

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services is the only member-owned, non-profit sourcing cooperative dedicated exclusively to education. For more than 85 years, E&I has helped its member institutions maximize value through collaborative procurement, supplier partnerships, and contract portfolios designed to support higher education's unique needs. For more information about E&I Cooperative Services, visit: https://www.eandi.org

About Unimarket

Unimarket is a global provider of source-to-pay and spend management software solutions. We empower organizations to achieve greater clarity and control over their procurement processes, maximizing impact through tangible financial outcomes and sustainable business practices. For more information about Unimarket, visit: https://www.unimarket.com.

