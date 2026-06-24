Unimarket Brings AI-Powered Invoice Automation to Finance Teams

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unimarket, a global leader bringing clarity, control, and impact to Source-to-Pay solutions, today announced the launch of AI Invoice Automation — a standalone AI-powered product purpose-built to eliminate the inefficiencies of manual invoice processing. Designed for AP and finance teams, AI Invoice Automation brings intelligent document processing into Unimarket's product suite, addressing one of the most persistent challenges in finance operations: the time, cost, and error risk that come with processing invoices by hand.

Unimarket's AI Invoice Automation, transforms how finance and accounting teams manage their invoice operations. The solution automatically captures, classifies, and validates invoice data from arrival through to payment, reducing processing costs by up to 85%, and achieving 95%+ data capture accuracy. Validated data is then routed through automated approval workflows and delivered seamlessly into downstream procurement and ERP systems, giving organizations real-time visibility over payables and cash flow with significantly less manual effort.

"This new Unimarket product marks an important step in our mission to make AP automation easier, faster and more powerful. With AI capabilities, strong workflow management and integration, finance and accounting teams of all sizes can now benefit from AI powered advanced invoice automation," said Phil Kenney, CEO at Unimarket.

"It's a natural extension of what we've always set out to do, which is give our customers real control over their procurement and spend. Adding AI-driven invoice automation to our suite of products allows finance teams to spend less time on manual processing and more time on work that moves the needle," Kenney added.

Unimarket's AI Invoice Automation covers the full invoice lifecycle, from receipt to payment, helping organizations of all sizes reclaim time lost to manual data entry, exception handling, and approval chasing. The result is faster cycle times, improved accuracy, and greater financial visibility and control.

Unimarket serves organizations across higher education, healthcare, government, research institutions, and enterprise markets in USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and AI Invoice Automation is available now as a standalone product across all of them.

About Unimarket

Unimarket is a global provider of Source-to-Pay and spend management software solutions that empowers organizations to achieve greater clarity and control over their procurement processes, maximizing impact through tangible financial outcomes and sustainable business practices. The platform is widely used by organizations across higher education, healthcare, government, research institutions, and enterprise organizations in North America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, enabling finance and procurement teams to digitize purchasing processes, improve supplier collaboration, and gain greater visibility and control over organizational spending.

To schedule a demo of Unimarket's AI Invoice Automation or its full Source-to-Pay suite, visit Unimarket.com.

Media Contact:

Tony Napolillo

Sr. Marketing Manager, U.S., Unimarket

[email protected]

SOURCE Unimarket