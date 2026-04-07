Southwestern University Selects Unimarket to Modernize Procure-to-Pay Processes and Enhance Campus Purchasing Experience

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unimarket, a global technology leader in source-to-pay solutions, today announced that Southwestern University has selected Unimarket's Procure-to-Pay and Payments solutions, along with pre-implementation consulting services, to modernize procurement and accounts payable operations across the institution.

Southwestern University is a private liberal arts university located in Georgetown, Texas, enrolling approximately 1,500 students. Recognized as one of the top national liberal arts colleges, Southwestern is known for its strong academic programs, student-centered experience, and commitment to career readiness.

As part of its initiative to improve operational efficiency and reduce administrative burden, Southwestern University sought to eliminate manual, paper-based procurement and invoicing processes. The institution's goals include creating a more user-friendly purchasing experience for faculty and staff, enabling seamless ordering from suppliers, and ensuring invoices flow directly into its financial system without manual intervention.

By implementing Unimarket, Southwestern University will establish a centralized, digital procure-to-pay environment that connects purchasing, supplier management, and invoicing in a single platform. The solution will allow campus users to shop through an intuitive, catalog-driven interface, while enabling orders to be transmitted directly to suppliers and invoices to be processed efficiently within the system. This integrated approach is designed to improve accuracy, reduce cycle times, and enhance visibility into spend across the institution.

A key driver in Southwestern's decision was the opportunity to improve efficiency and reduce costs associated with manual processes. Unimarket's ability to deliver a fully connected procurement and invoicing workflow—combined with its ease of use and higher education expertise—provided a clear path to achieving these objectives.

"Southwestern University is taking an important step toward modernizing its procurement and financial operations," said Phil Kenney, CEO at Unimarket. "We're excited to support their transition to a more efficient, fully integrated procure-to-pay environment that simplifies purchasing for campus users and delivers greater visibility and control for finance and procurement teams."

The university also recognized the value of Unimarket's consultative approach and implementation support. Through pre-implementation services, Southwestern will work closely with Unimarket to design workflows that align with its operational needs and ensure a smooth transition from manual processes to a fully digital environment.

Through the deployment of Unimarket's solutions, Southwestern University will streamline procurement and accounts payable processes, improve the user experience for campus stakeholders, and enable staff to focus more time on strategic initiatives rather than administrative tasks.

Unimarket works with colleges and universities worldwide to help procurement and finance teams gain greater visibility into spend, streamline operations, and improve financial control through intuitive, integrated source-to-pay solutions.

About Southwestern University

In the midst of the "Silicon Hills" near Austin, Texas, Southwestern University, founded in 1840 as the first institution of higher learning in Texas, offers unparalleled learning experiences and career opportunities. Graduates serve as artists and scholars, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalists and noted authors, senators and congressmen, scientists and physicians—leaders in their fields. Southwestern continues to advance a bold vision for the future through the development of a 560-acre district contiguous to campus, creating a liberal arts–inspired community that integrates learning, living, and innovation in ways unmatched in higher education. At the center of the Southwestern Experience is the Pirate Plan, a four-year framework connecting academics, experiences, and career preparation. With a dedicated Success Coach, students gain hands-on experience, build networks, and graduate with clarity about what comes next. As Southwestern approaches its third century, it continues to build on its legacy as a national leader in liberal arts education—preparing graduates not just for their first job, but for a lifetime of impact. For more information, visit: https://www.southwestern.edu.

About Unimarket

Unimarket is a global provider of source-to-pay and spend management software solutions. We empower organizations to achieve greater clarity and control over their procurement processes, maximizing impact through tangible financial outcomes and sustainable business practices.

To schedule a demo of Unimarket's Source-to-Pay suite of software products, visit Unimarket.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Media Contact:

Tony Napolillo

Sr. Marketing Manager, U.S., Unimarket

[email protected]

SOURCE Unimarket