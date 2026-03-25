Unimarket Partners with Procurated to Add Supplier Performance Intelligence to Enterprise Supplier Management

New partnership embeds Procurated's Canary score and review capabilities in Unimarket's supplier intelligence tools, helping organizations make more informed supplier decisions

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unimarket, a global technology leader in source-to-pay solutions, today announced a new partnership with Procurated, the leading supplier performance data and intelligence platform serving the public sector. The partnership will embed Procurated's supplier performance intelligence in Unimarket's supplier intelligence tools as part of its enterprise supplier management offering, giving organizations added visibility into supplier performance as they evaluate and manage suppliers within the Unimarket platform.

The integration expands Unimarket's enterprise supplier management capabilities by incorporating Procurated as part of its supplier intelligence framework. As procurement platforms evolve to incorporate performance-driven decisioning, access to proprietary data is becoming a critical source of differentiation. Through this partnership, shared customers of the two companies will be able to view Procurated's Canary score for participating suppliers within Unimarket's supplier intelligence tools, providing added insight based on verified reviews from public procurement professionals across higher education, K-12, local government, and state government.

In addition to viewing supplier scores, users will also be able to submit supplier reviews from within Unimarket through an embedded connection to Procurated, making it easier to contribute feedback and strengthen the network of peer-driven supplier intelligence available to the public procurement community.

"At VHEPC, we spend every waking hour obsessing over how we can add value to our partners in Virginia's higher education institutions," said Ryan Balber, Director of the Virginia Higher Education Procurement Consortium. "We know that our strategically sourced contracts are saving procurement teams time and money, but we're equally focused on ensuring that the vendors we select are serving campuses at a high level every day.

"This is why we are so excited that our technology partners Unimarket and Procurated have decided to partner with each other. Through Procurated's Canary platform, we can see how every VHEPC vendor is performing across campuses and address issues as they arise. Now, campuses can see supplier performance scores within Unimarket, helping them make more informed decisions based on the experience of their peers."

The Procurated partnership is part of Unimarket's broader enterprise supplier management advancement, which is designed to help organizations improve supplier onboarding, strengthen supplier data, and connect third-party intelligence sources directly into supplier records. In addition to enabling two-way ERP integration for supplier setup and synchronization, the enterprise offering supports supplier intelligence capabilities such as TIN matching and other third-party validation and risk data.

"Supplier performance management is becoming increasingly strategic for procurement and finance leaders, and we have seen Procurated become the industry leader," said Phil Kenney, CEO of Unimarket. "This partnership with Procurated adds an important new layer of intelligence to our enterprise supplier management offering. By making trusted peer feedback and supplier performance scores accessible through Unimarket's supplier intelligence tools, we are helping customers make better-informed supplier decisions while strengthening visibility across the supplier lifecycle."

Partnering with Unimarket reflects Procurated's priority to make performance data accessible to procurement professionals at every key stage of the procurement lifecycle – from sourcing to purchasing to contract lifecycle management. The integration reflects growing demand from procurement organizations for deeper supplier performance within the systems they already use.

"Public sector procurement teams are placing increasing emphasis on understanding how suppliers are actually performing after a contract award," said David Yarkin, Founder and CEO of Procurated. "By embedding Procurated's performance intelligence directly into Unimarket customers' workflows, we're bringing that insight closer to where supplier decisions are being made – where it can meaningfully improve outcomes."

Unimarket plans to highlight the new partnership at the NAEP EPIC Conference, taking place March 29 through April 1, 2026, where attendees will be able to learn more about how Procurated's supplier performance intelligence complements Unimarket's enterprise supplier management capabilities.

About Unimarket

Unimarket, a global technology leader in source-to-pay solutions, helps organizations gain full visibility and control over their spend. Its modular platform supports the procurement lifecycle with solutions spanning supplier management, sourcing, purchasing, invoicing, expenses, payments, and analytics. Unimarket serves higher education, government, and other complex organizations worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.unimarket.com.

About Procurated

Procurated is a supplier performance management platform that helps public sector organizations evaluate, benchmark, and improve vendor performance. Through verified reviews and performance data from public procurement professionals, Procurated gives organizations better insight into supplier performance and helps strengthen accountability across the supplier ecosystem. For more information, visit https://www.procurated.com.

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Lou Hughes

Moving Minds

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SOURCE Unimarket