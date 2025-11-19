Unimed Government Services Celebrates 15 Years of Trusted Healthcare Solutions

Honoring a legacy of partnership with the military, government, education, and private organizations, driven by innovation, grounded in service, and always guided by a mission to support exceptional care.

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unimed Government Services, LLC (DBA UGS) today celebrates 15 years of helping thousands of clinics deliver exceptional care through products and custom solutions from the world's leading brands. As a distributor of high-quality dental, medical, and infection control technologies supporting government agencies, schools, the military, and private organizations, UGS has played a vital role in expanding access to reliable, high-standard care.

Built on deep expertise in clinic and laboratory design, UGS began by creating custom, end-to-end solutions that combine premium yet cost-effective capital equipment, dental furniture, custom cabinetry, and casework. These early partnerships with top global manufacturers laid the foundation for continued growth. Over time, UGS expanded its offerings to include digital dentistry technologies, animal health products, pharmaceuticals, disinfection systems, and advanced air-quality solutions.

Fueled by a service-driven team, UGS has engineered proprietary products and launched new service lines to better support customers as true problem-solving partners. "Our difference is our responsiveness—our dedication to working side by side with manufacturers and crafting solutions that truly serve our customers," said CEO and founder Judith Manchester. "Whether it's a regional VA hospital, a military base overseas, or a city animal shelter, our customers know they can come to us with any need, and we will build the solution that fits. That commitment, creativity, and integrity have been the foundation of our 15 years of success."

Working alongside partner Edward Schmitt, Senior Vice-President (retired USN), Manchester has led the company to new heights, including the development of a certified installation and service team, expanded warehouse locations for faster inventory availability, and continued investment in a team prepared to meet the future of healthcare needs.

"We're proud of what we've accomplished, but even more excited for what's ahead," Manchester added. "Ed and I have brought together the very best—from gold-standard products to a team that treats every customer with genuine kindness and an unwavering enthusiasm to help. At UGS, we will always be here for the people we serve and can't wait to see what will build in the next 15 years!"

About Unimed Government Services

Unimed Government Services (UGS) has supported more than 20,000 clinics in delivering healthcare excellence since its founding in 2010. A trusted distributor of leading dental, medical, and infection control technologies, UGS supplies government agencies, municipalities, schools, public health organizations, and private-sector providers with high-quality equipment and solutions. The company represents top global manufacturers, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes imaging systems, software, dental and medical equipment, core clinical products, custom cabinetry, laboratory casework, and advanced disinfection technologies. With deep expertise in clinic and laboratory design, UGS also develops custom, end-to-end solutions that align with each organization's workflow and care environment.

UGS is an active member and sponsor of professional societies dedicated to safe, high-quality care, including the American Dental Association (ADA), the Association for Dental Safety (formerly OSAP), the American Dental Educators Association (ADEA), the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), and Women in Defense (WID). Headquartered in Concord, MA, with locations in Lakeville, MN, and Mt. Pleasant, TX, UGS is a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and a member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

For more information, please contact;

Lydia Nadolski

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

952-245-3865

SOURCE Unimed Government Services