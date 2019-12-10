UNINE from iQIYI Original Variety Show Qing Chun You Ni Invited to the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards

Qing Chun You Ni is an idol-incubation variety show that brings together 100 idol trainees for training sessions that culminate in only nine trainees being selected through viewers' votes to debut as an idol group, UNINE. The show attracted audiences not only from China, but also from over 10 other countries including Korea, Japan, Thailand and the US. As a next-generation boy band originating from an iQIYI-produced variety show, UNINE has benefited from iQIYI's "Apple Orchard" ecosystem, where iQIYI has created boy band variety shows and creative Vlogs for the group. Through connecting UNINE with offline concerts and premium IPs such as 2019 "Summer & Youth" iQIYI Carnival, iQIYI is bridging online entertainment content with offline activities, utilizing all channels to help UNINE quickly gain popularity and commercial values. Thus far, UNINE has successfully held concert tours and has issued two EPs that sold more than 1.8 million copies. The group has become the most iconic new boy band in the Chinese language music industry, setting an example for young idol bands.

The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) is a music award event held by Korean entertainment company CJ E&M. Founded in 1999, MAMA has become Korea's most influential music award ceremony and one of the largest music award ceremonies in Asia, receiving widespread attention and holding high expectations from international audiences.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

