Unintentional Shootings Spike Amid the Holidays. Here's What You Need to Know to Keep Your Home and Family Safe from Firearm-Related Injuries

In the holiday season, we closely consider fire safety, electrical safety, and more. But with 4.6 million children living in homes with unlocked and loaded firearms, our safety checklists must also address firearm safety.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brady , the nation's oldest gun violence prevention group, reports that the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's have among the highest rates of unintentional shootings of the entire year. These preventable tragedies, called " family fire ," spike over the holidays because people are in closer proximity to unsecured firearms while gathering at home and visiting the homes of others.

An estimated 4.6 million children live in homes with unlocked and loaded firearms, contributing to the fact that firearms are the leading cause of death in children in America. Storing firearms securely — locked, unloaded, and separate from ammunition — significantly decreases the likelihood of family fire. If just 20% of households with firearms practiced safe storage during the holidays and all year round, we could prevent one-third of youth gun suicides and unintentional shooting deaths.

Colleen Creighton, Senior Director of Brady's End Family Fire program, said :

"There are many issues we consider over the winter holidays to keep our homes and families safe, like fire, ladder, and electrical safety. With guns in one-third of American households — and many of them left unlocked — we need to add firearm safety to that list.

"Practicing and discussing safe firearm storage is a key way to protect our loved ones during the holiday season, which is a time when unintentional shootings spike . You can play a part by ensuring that you store your firearms locked, unloaded, and separate from ammo and by asking others about unsecured guns in the homes where you and your family visit. It's as straightforward as asking about a food allergy. And the more we ask, the more we normalize the conversation.

"Let's not let holidays turn to tragedy; the best way to celebrate this season is by doing our part to keep everyone safe."

