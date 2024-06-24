Two-Day Festival to Include World Premiere of HBO's Charlie Hustle & the Matter of Pete Rose, Live Taping of Podcast P with Paul George, Exclusive Celebration of The 15th Anniversary of ESPN's 30 for 30 and More

View The UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival 2024 Trailer Here

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UNINTERRUPTED, the award-winning athlete storytelling brand, within The SpringHill Company (TSHC), founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, and Tribeca Enterprises, the multi-platform media entertainment company founded by Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro, announce the two-day programming lineup for the second annual UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival powered by Tribeca Festival taking place Tuesday, July 9 - Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at Neuehouse Hollywood. The event is open to the general public and tickets are on sale now at www.tribecafilm.com/UNFilmFest.

UNINTERRUPTED AND TRIBECA ENTERPRISES ANNOUNCE DYNAMIC LINEUP FOR SECOND ANNUAL UNINTERRUPTED FILM FESTIVAL POWERED BY TRIBECA FESTIVAL RETURNING TO LOS ANGELES JULY 9-10

In its second year, UNINTERRUPTED will use the two-day festival to provide a platform to celebrate athletes as storytellers, while giving fans unprecedented access to some of their favorite athletes and voices in sport. The festival will feature some of this year's biggest titles in sports alongside athletes, creators and filmmakers for exclusive premieres, post-screening Q&A panels, State of The Game conversations and more.

"Last year, we did something that had never been done by partnering with Tribeca Enterprises on the first athlete-led film festival," said Ricardo Viramontes, General Manager of UNINTERRUPTED. "This year, we maintain a similar ambition to center athlete-as-storyteller and are excited to offer expanded programming that will push boundaries, challenge thinking and create meaningful discourse in the world of sports."

The UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival powered by Tribeca Festival lineup is a combination of inspiring films, entertaining panels and live conversations that are permeating the sports landscape.

"Tribeca has always been at the forefront of entertainment and culture. As sports programming is capturing the attention of audiences around the world, Tribeca is proud to partner with UNINTERRUPTED to celebrate the best in athlete-inspired and -led filmmaking," said Tribeca Enterprises Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. "The second annual UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival will highlight the intersection of sports, culture, and entertainment with Paul George, Pete Rose, and many others."

From State of The Game conversations with renowned athletes like Toni Breidinger, Chiaka Ogbogu, Seniesa Estrada and Trey Benson to the world premiere of A Radical Act: Renee Montgomery, an intimate portrait of Renee and the experiences that formed her character, this year's UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival is the perfect blend of sports, entertainment and culture.

Additional highlights include a live taping of Podcast P with Paul George, a special conversation to celebrate the 15th anniversary of ESPN's 30 for 30 series and the world premiere screening of HBO's Charlie Hustle & the Matter of Pete Rose.

The official UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival program for July 9 & 10 is as follows:

**The program is subject to change

Day 1 - TUESDAY, JULY 9TH

DOORS OPEN

12:30pm

STATE OF THE GAME: OWN YOUR STORY

1:00 - 1:30pm

In this State of the Game conversation, we'll explore how athletes "Own Their Story" when it comes to how their name, image and likeness (NIL) is being used. From NIL opportunities for young athletes to major brand deals for professionals, athletes have changed the role they play in the monetary side of sports. We'll uncover the complexities and opportunities of the rapidly changing world of monetization in athlete storytelling.

Special Guests: Darien Rencher, Trey Benson, Isaiah Bond

SUBMISSION FILM SCREENINGS

1:30 - 3:00pm

Selected by the UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival Athlete Selection committee (consisting of LeBron James, Naomi Osaka and Joel Embiid), UNINTERRUPTED and Tribeca present the first four of eight short film finalists who will premiere their projects on Day 1:

EQUAL PLAY: The world has 20% disabled people, but only 25% of disabled children participate regularly in school sports, leading to heightened loneliness compared to their non-disabled peers. EQUAL PLAY aims to address this by capturing the nuanced joy of disabled individuals and the positive change that more inclusion in sport can bring.

The world has 20% disabled people, but only 25% of disabled children participate regularly in school sports, leading to heightened loneliness compared to their non-disabled peers. EQUAL PLAY aims to address this by capturing the nuanced joy of disabled individuals and the positive change that more inclusion in sport can bring. MOVING MOUNTAINS: A young Black man from Tulsa, Oklahoma , seeks a new life as he travels to a remote island of Hawaii . He finds peace, for the first time, through connection to nature, and a newfound love of the ocean and big wave surfing.

A young Black man from , seeks a new life as he travels to a remote island of . He finds peace, for the first time, through connection to nature, and a newfound love of the ocean and big wave surfing. STRONG GRANDMA: 95 year old Catherine Kuehn is a world record winning power-lifter. As she prepares for her last competition she reflects on the love, and the loss, that brought her to this moment.

95 year old is a world record winning power-lifter. As she prepares for her last competition she reflects on the love, and the loss, that brought her to this moment. AYO, CHECK UP!: Two men's internalized struggles manifest in an incredibly toxic 1v1 basketball game.

STATE OF THE GAME: SHEROES OF SPORT

4:00 - 4:20pm

The "(S)heroes of Sport" State of the Game conversation tackles the future of women's sports and how women athletes are utilizing storytelling to carve out their sport's liberation. The anecdotal stories shared in this conversation will aim to expand and deepen our audience's connection to women's sports, and the players that are at the forefront of this continuously evolving landscape.

Special Guests: Coach Sydney Carter, Seniesa Estrada, Taliyah Brooks, Chiaka Ogbogu, Toni Breidinger

WORLD PREMIERE SCREENING: "A RADICAL ACT: RENEE MONTGOMERY" and Q&A

4:30 - 6:40pm

A Radical Act: Renee Montgomery is an inspirational feature documentary about Renee Montgomery, the first former WNBA player to be both a co-owner and executive of a WNBA team. An intimate portrait of Renee and the experiences that formed her character, from growing up in West Virginia to winning a national title at the University of Connecticut, then going on to capture two WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx, the documentary follows Renee's transition from player to front office and reflects how family and community helped turn Renee's integrity into a game changer. The film was produced by UNINTERRUPTED and P&G Studios and directed by Emmy Award winner Sandrine Orabona.

Special Guests: Renee Montgomery, Malika Andrews

"PODCAST P with PAUL GEORGE " LIVE TAPING

8:00 - 9:00pm

Join NBA Superstar Paul George along with co-hosts, Jackie Long and Dallas Rutherford, for a special live taping of the hit series, "Podcast P," presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. On the show, PG and his boys talk about life and provide an Entourage-style glimpse into the life of an NBA star during the basketball season.

Special Guests: TBA

(FYI) THE SCREENING ROOM LOUNGE

Guests with day passes are invited to visit The NeueHouse Screening Room throughout the day in between programming in the main screening room. Across the two days, guests can check out some of the latest shows and films from UNINTERRUPTED and partners, as well as the short film submission finalists.

THE GRIZZLY TRUTH: To die-hard fans of NBA franchise the Vancouver Grizzlies, like filmmaker Kat Jayme, the team's abrupt move to Memphis in 2001 is much more than a sore spot... it's an unsolved mystery and possibly a criminal conspiracy. What begins as a superfan's investigation into her hometown team's disappearance, becomes an exploration of the deep roots of fandom, and an irreverent expose of the wild business of professional sports.

To die-hard fans of NBA franchise the Vancouver Grizzlies, like filmmaker Kat Jayme, the team's abrupt move to in 2001 is much more than a sore spot... it's an unsolved mystery and possibly a criminal conspiracy. What begins as a superfan's investigation into her hometown team's disappearance, becomes an exploration of the deep roots of fandom, and an irreverent expose of the wild business of professional sports. UNINTERRUPTED CONTENT: Throwing Bones The Game Needs You Becoming More The Sixth Sense Echoes of the Negro League Iman Amongst Men And More



Day 2 - WEDNESDAY, JULY 10TH

EXCLUSIVE LA PRIVATE SCREENING : MOSES - 13 STEPS

11:30am

Moses - 13 Steps': A powerful exploration of the life and legacy of Edwin Moses, an unparalleled athlete and visionary, whose triumphs on and off the track catalyzed significant social and scientific change, inspiring generations to hurdle over barriers of all kinds.

Exclusively Featuring: Edwin Moses, Karsten Warholm, Tommie Smith, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee, Lonnie Bunch, Mike Shine, Andre Phillips, Michael Johnson, Daley Thompson, Doriane Coleman, Ulrike Nasse-Meyfarth, Travis Tygart, Danny Harris, Donna de Varona, Julian Moses, Bob Kersee, Anita DeFrantz.

Produced by Leopold Hoesch. Executive Producers Morgan Freeman, Lori McCreary, James Younger, Scott Borden and Vera Bertram. A BROADVIEW Pictures Production with Support of Film- und Medienstiftung NRW.

A Film by Michael Wech

Special Guest: Edwin Moses

DOORS OPEN

1:45pm

STATE OF THE GAME: TOP CLASS ATHLETES

2:00 - 2:30pm

State of the Game: Top Class Athletes dives into the challenges and opportunities that some of the nation's top-recruits face as they balance life as a high school student while being an athlete in the national spotlight. From navigating NIL deals, to school visits and recruitment decisions, these incredible young athletes share with our audience how they're able to juggle building their brand as an athlete, while staying at the top of their academic game.

Special Guests: Justin Pippen, Tajh Ariza, Deshonne Redeaux

SUBMISSION FILM SCREENINGS

2:30 - 3:45pm

Selected by the UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival Athlete Selection committee (consisting of LeBron James, Naomi Osaka and Joel Embiid), UNINTERRUPTED and Tribeca present the last four of eight short film finalists who will premiere their projects on Day 2:

WE CLAP FOR AIRBALLS: The basketball court becomes a safe space for queer and trans BIPOC people to play, feel seen, and valued by one another.

The basketball court becomes a safe space for queer and trans BIPOC people to play, feel seen, and valued by one another. DEEP INTO THE FOREST: A talented young athlete pressured to compete in a national competition with an injured foot makes a surprising decision.

A talented young athlete pressured to compete in a national competition with an injured foot makes a surprising decision. INTO THE WIND: A skate film about the Brazilian longboard dancing world champion Brenno Brélvis. An artist who threads the streets and teases the breeze.

A skate film about the Brazilian longboard dancing world champion Brenno Brélvis. An artist who threads the streets and teases the breeze. THROUGH THE STORM: Follows the 2023 season of the Red Lake Nation (Ojibwe) high school football team. Despite dwindling interest and a two-decade-long losing record, a determined coach and group of young athletes fight to keep their football program alive.

STATE OF THE GAME: FIFTEEN YEARS OF 30 FOR 30

5:00 - 5:30pm

A special State of the Game panel celebrating "Fifteen Years of 30 for 30."

Special Guests: TBA

AWARDS CEREMONY

7:15 - 7:30pm

The conclusion of the UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival culminates in our first-ever awards ceremony, granting filmmakers from our submission screenings various awards celebrating the excellence in their craft, and stamping their work with the UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival laurel wreath.

SCREENING: "CHARLIE HUSTLE & THE MATTER OF PETE ROSE" AND Q&A

7:30 - 9:00pm

Part one of a four-part documentary series chronicling the life and career of Pete Rose, baseball's all-time hits leader, who received a lifetime ban from the game after a Major League Baseball investigation revealed he bet on the Cincinnati Reds to win games during his time as manager of the team. Charlie Hustle & the Matter of Pete Rose provides intimate access to the polarizing former player as he embarks on a new bid for reinstatement in the MLB and a place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Special Guests: Pete Rose, Film Director Mark Monroe

(FYI) THE SCREENING ROOM LOUNGE

Guests with day passes are invited to visit The NeueHouse Screening Room throughout the day in between programming in the main screening room. Across the two days, guests can check out some of the latest shows and films from UNINTERRUPTED and partners, as well as the short film submission finalists.

DEVONTE: Directed by Josh Kahn , controversial Franchise quarterback Devonte Mitchell has just touched down in his hometown of Chicago to sign a 145 million dollar contract. Followed by a documentary film crew, the film follows Devonte's first 10 hours in the city as he's confronted by the weight of returning home, exorbitant expectations, and ghosts of his past.

UNINTERRUPTED CONTENT: Throwing Bones The Game Needs You Let Em Cook ( Derwin James ) Baseball's UNINTERRUPTED Podcast And More



For the most updated schedule on confirmed sessions and participants, please visit www.tribecafilm.com/UNFilmFest.

NOTE: Press credential applications for the 2024 UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival are OPEN NOW. Click HERE to apply. Please contact [email protected] with any questions.

About UNINTERRUPTED:

UNINTERRUPTED is the multi-Emmy Award-winning athlete empowerment brand within The SpringHill Company, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, that combines revolutionary media, experiences and consumer products in the space of sports culture. The brand was built from "More Than an Athlete" — an expression that reimagines the connection to the athlete's world beyond sport. UNINTERRUPTED empowers athletes as creators and storytellers to inspire all people to unleash the "more than" within themselves. Original content properties and franchises include The Shop UNINTERRUPTED, Top Class, Love Is UNINTERRUPTED, What's My Name: Muhammad Ali, Kneading Dough, More Than An Athlete, Throwing Bones, Greatness Code, Golden: The Journey of USA's Elite Gymnasts and many more.

About Tribeca Enterprises:

Tribeca Enterprises is a multi-platform media and entertainment company that owns and operates the Tribeca Festival, Tribeca Studios, and production company m ss ng p eces. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Founded in 2003 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff, Tribeca Enterprises brings artists and audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and immersive. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances. In 2019, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.

