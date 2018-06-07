Union Bank Expands San Francisco Wealth Advisor Team

"For more than 150 years, Union Bank has supported the families, business owners, and individual visionaries who have made Northern California the vibrant economy it is today," said Roberts. "We remain committed to ongoing strategic investments in top local talent to further strengthen the broad expertise we deliver to our valued clients. Our team distinguishes itself by giving clients the edge they need to reach their personal financial goals. We share high-quality advice, professionally challenging our clients to take action, and Lauren will be a strong catalyst for success in this very key market for us."

Prior to Union Bank, Downum was at Wells Fargo for 18 years, serving the last 11 years as Senior Vice President & Wealth Advisor with Wells Fargo Private Bank. In this role, Lauren led a group of professionals with years of specialized experience in investment management, private banking, wealth transfer counseling, tax liability management and other pertinent disciplines. Prior to that role, he was Senior Vice President with that organization's Commercial Bank. Lauren also spent seven years at Merrill Lynch.

Downum has a B.S. in Economics from the University of California Davis, and earned a J.D. from Santa Clara University Law School. He also holds FINRA Series 7, 63 and 66 licensing.

About The Private Bank

The Private Bank is an exclusive part of Union Bank dedicated to the financial needs of high net worth individuals, non-profit organizations, business owners, corporate executives and professional service firms. The Private Bank is built around teams of wealth management professionals who deliver customized solutions centered on each client's unique goals and dreams.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of March 31, 2018, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 355 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 21 PurePoint Financial Centers and one international office. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of customers. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for customers, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $120.9 billion, as of March 31, 2018, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the world's largest financial organizations with total assets of approximately ¥306.9 trillion (JPY) or $2.9 trillion (USD)¹, as of March 31, 2018. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥106.2 (JPY) as of March 30, 2018

