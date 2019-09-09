Union Bank Launches New Marketing Campaign, 'Your Details Matter,' Focused on Client Success

"Our company's reputation with clients as stable, reliable and trusted gives us a great foundation to build on and extend our reach," said Pierre P. Habis, Head of Consumer Banking for Union Bank. "Our mission to deliver exceptional service to clients and help them realize their financial goals is central to everything we do. As our clients' expectations continue to evolve, this campaign highlights that Union Bank is transforming to provide easier, more personal and more helpful resources."

"Your Details Matter" showcases a variety of financial journeys that Union Bank helps clients with. From just starting out to owning a business, buying a home or managing wealth, the campaign zeroes in on the emotions of life moments that intersect with significant financial decisions, emphasizing the importance of having the right financial partner at your side.

The multifaceted advertising campaign will include TV and radio commercials, billboards, social media and digital ads throughout the San Diego market.

The bank has also launched a completely reimagined website that provides more ways for people to connect with bank experts. The new UnionBank.com offers a frictionless user experience powered by data and analytics.

Starting this month, Union Bank will introduce the new visual identity across the company, taking a phased approach beginning with marketing collateral and client communications at Union Bank branches in San Diego. The bank is also communicating directly with clients via email and online about the changes taking place. Clients who have questions can call Union Bank at 800-238-4486.

"Our new campaign emphasizes the importance of empowering our clients' success and understanding the details that make each one of them special," said Maha Madain, Head of Marketing for Union Bank. "That's what sets Union Bank apart. We know each client has a unique story and financial goal in mind. Our job is to help them reach it."

Examples of the advertisements can be found on the Union Bank YouTube channel.

The "Your Details Matter" campaign was developed with Campbell Ewald, Union Bank's agency of record since July 2017.

About Union Bank

Union Bank is a full-service bank with a rich history of investing in our clients, communities and employees throughout the West Coast for more than 150 years. Union Bank provides a wide range of personal and business banking products as well as wealth management services. With more than 350 branches in California, Oregon and Washington, Union Bank remains committed to serving the needs of its local communities. As a member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's largest financial institutions, Union Bank holds our clients' best interests to heart and remains committed to investing in their success.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of June 30, 2019, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 350 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint ® Financial Centers. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of our clients. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for clients, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $133.5 billion, as of June 30, 2019, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the world's largest financial organizations with total assets of approximately ¥312.8 trillion (JPY) or $2.9 trillion (USD)¹, as of June 30, 2019. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, Calif.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥107.7 (JPY) as of June 28, 2019

