Union Bank Named a 2019 'Best Bank' By Kiplinger's Personal Finance

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Bank has been named the Best Regional Bank for the West region in Kiplinger's Personal Finance's third annual rankings of "The Best Banks for You" in the U.S. To identify top picks, the magazine selected a winner among national and internet banks, credit unions, and the best bank in each of three regions, as well as top institutions in a number of personalized categories.

"We are very pleased to be recognized as the leading bank in the West by Kiplinger's," said Tim Wennes, West Coast President and Head of the Regional Bank for Union Bank. "Client needs and expectations are changing, and we are focused on serving those needs through digital services, our local expertise, and our global capabilities."

In creating its Best Banks of 2019 list, Kiplinger's studied data for 44 national and regional banks, 14 credit unions, and 15 online banks.

"We've crunched the data on interest rates, fees, minimum-balance requirements, free perks, and other features for a variety of deposit accounts to see which banks rise to the top," said Mark Solheim, editor, Kiplinger's.

Among the other criteria Kiplinger's considered were monthly maintenance fees and ease of waiving the fees; ATM benefits (such as waived or refunded out-of-network surcharges); availability of free or discounted perks, such as personal and cashier's checks, money orders, identity-theft protection, overdraft protection, and wire transfers; and certain miscellaneous fees, such as for external transfers.

Notably, Union Bank's new Bank Freely™ checking account and it's PurePoint® Financial business were highlighted as competitive factors in receiving this distinction.

"Bank Freely was created in response to feedback we heard from consumers, who told us they don't like fees or sometimes find them confusing," said Pierre P. Habis, Head of Consumer Banking for Union Bank and President of PurePoint Financial. "PurePoint Financial, our innovative hybrid digital bank, demonstrates how we've reimagined the client experience from start to finish. We have up-leveled the experience online, via phone and at our financial centers coupled with our exceptional people who put our clients first every day."

The complete rankings are now available online at Kiplinger.com along with in-depth profiles of the honored institutions. The ranking will be available in print in the August 2019 issue of the magazine, on newsstands July 16.



