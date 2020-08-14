Union Dental Holdings Launches New Website

MAULDIN, S.C., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Dental Holdings, Inc. (OTC PK: UDHI) – Union Dental Holdings, Inc. (OTC:"UDHI") has announced another step forward in its effort to transparently restructure and transition into a new business model. The Company recently named forensic accountant Michael O'Shea to spearhead that effort as its new CEO and control person. UDHI has been operating as a "public shell" for the last several years after emerging from a Florida 727 filing which was completed on January 2016.

Since taking control of the Company last month, O'Shea has added a new Securities Attorney as well as two new Board members. He will be updating and detailing all new Company plans and activities on a real time basis in the featured "Message from Mike" section on the new website. NewUDHI.com also features real time UDHI quotes and charts.

UDHI has recently retained TransMedia Group to handle its public relations activities, including websites, social media, press releases, and media relations. TransMedia has been one of South Florida's top PR agencies for many decades with an extensive client list loaded with top shelf organizations.

"We continue to make great progress on our restructuring and clean-up efforts and now look forward to putting our business plan in place," said CEO O'Shea. "NewUDHI.com is a great platform for all investors to follow and will give everyone the opportunity to analyze the pertinent data and events as they happen. I intend to update my 'Message' regularly and share as much information as I legally can."

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

