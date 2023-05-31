UNION DRIVE CONTINUES AT LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY HEALTH EDUCATION CONSORTIUM

ELECTION DATE SET FOR JUNE

LOMA LINDA, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Front line doctors at Loma Linda University Health Education Consortium (LLUHEC) will call on one of Southern California's largest hospitals to stop its fight against the National Labor Relations Board's (NLRB) decision that cleared the way for more than 800 residents and fellows to hold a union election in June.

"Loma Linda has shown they will stop at nothing to prevent residents and fellows from organizing for better working conditions, wages and giving us a voice in caring for patients," said Dr. Jessica Muñoz, one of the leaders of the union efforts. "No more stalling. No more lawsuits. Let us vote."

In April, a U.S. District Court ruled against LLUHEC's efforts to prevent doctors from forming a union. Less than a month later, the NLRB set a date for an election.

Hospital officials have indicated they will likely continue legal challenges to halt the election that will begin on May 31, 2023, and end on June 22, 2023.

Dr. Stuart Bussey, President of the Union of American Physicians and Dentists, called on LLUHEC to let the election go forward and abide by the outcome. "The long hours and poor working conditions create additional stress for providers and it's not good for patients."

DATE and TIME: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 12 p.m.

LOCATION: Loma Linda University Student Services, 11139 Anderson St., Loma Linda, CA 92354

About the Union of American Physicians & Dentists

The Union of American Physicians & Dentists (UAPD) has organized physicians and providers since 1972. With more than 5,000 members in California, New Mexico, and Washington State, UAPD is the largest union of licensed physicians and advanced practice clinicians nationwide. Members work for state and county governments, large healthcare organizations and nonprofit health systems, as well as providers in private practice. Affiliated with AFSCME and AFL-CIO, UAPD brings the strength of the labor movement to the aid of providers in the interest of better medicine for all. Learn more at www.uapd.com.

