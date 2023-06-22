UNION ELECTION RESULTS FOR DOCTORS AT LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY HEALTH TO BE ANNOUNCED

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resident and fellow physicians at Loma Linda University Health Education Consortium (LLUHEC) will announce the outcome of a National Labor Relations Board election on Thursday, June 22, determining whether 800 frontline providers working at hospitals across the Inland Empire can unionize and begin collective bargaining.

The union drive, organized with the Union of American Physicians & Dentists (UAPD), began in February and focused on doctors enduring poor working conditions, low wages, and staff burnout. After months of legal challenges from the employer, the NLRB granted an election date in May.

"If these residents and fellows are successful, it'll be the first union ever formed at Loma Linda University Health," said Dr. Stuart Bussey, UAPD president. "With a union, they'll have a say in the workplace and be treated with the respect they deserve."

TIME: 2 p.m.

DATE: Thursday, June 22, 2023

LOCATION: 11500 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064

About the Union of American Physicians & Dentists

The Union of American Physicians & Dentists (UAPD) has organized physicians and providers since 1972. With more than 5,000 members in California, New Mexico, and Washington State, UAPD is the largest union of licensed physicians and advanced practice clinicians nationwide. Members work for state and county governments, large healthcare organizations and nonprofit health systems, as well as providers in private practice. Affiliated with AFSCME and AFL-CIO, UAPD brings the strength of the labor movement to the aid of providers in the interest of better medicine for all. Learn more at www.uapd.com.

Contact Information:

Vivi Le

Communications Manager

Union of American Physicians & Dentists

(714) 552-9841

[email protected]

SOURCE Union of American Physicians and Dentists