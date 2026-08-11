Union Home Foundation announces 1st and 2nd quarter grant recipients

Awardees include 12 nonprofits across 10 states

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union Home Foundation, the charitable arm of Union Home Mortgage with a mission to equip families with the tools and resources needed to achieve economic self-sufficiency, has announced its grant recipients for the first and second quarters of 2026, awarding $52,000 in total to 12 nonprofits across the country.

The Foundation provides support for initiatives that expand financial literacy and housing access through a variety of programs, including emergency shelters, transitional housing and financial education workshops.

"We at the Union Home Foundation are proud to continue our grantmaking efforts and work with this excellent group of organizations," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage and Board Chairman of the Union Home Foundation. "Our nonprofit partners provide life-changing services to their communities, and it is a privilege to be a part of that."

In the first quarter, the Foundation awarded $12,500 to five established nonprofit partners. Quarter two grant recipients, who received a total of $39,500, include five established partners and two new organizations, expanding the Foundation's footprint into Las Vegas, Nevada, and Columbus, Ohio.

"We're excited to continue working with our outstanding partners and to build new relationships with organizations making a difference around the country," said Ashley Ali, Director of Corporate Communications. "We thank all of these nonprofits for the important work they are doing."

Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has distributed more than $2 million in financial support to nonprofits in 24 states. For more information on the Union Home Foundation, visit https://www.uhm.com/foundation/.

Grant Recipients:

Atlanta, Georgia

Gateway Center 24/7, Inc.: $2,500 in support of Gateway Center's Residential Services, which are designed to address the root causes of homelessness, including unemployment and underemployment, behavioral health and substance abuse disorders, housing affordability challenges, and untreated medical conditions.

Roswell, Georgia

Drake House, Inc.: $2,000 toward operational support of Drake House's emergency shelter, which serves as a safe haven for mothers and their children for up to 180 days.

Libertyville, Illinois

Lake County Haven: $2,500 in support of Lake County Haven's transitional shelter and housing program, which provides life-saving transitional shelter, housing and supportive services to women and children who are homeless and in crisis.

Columbia, Maryland

Enterprise Community Partners Inc.: $5,000 toward the Cuyahoga County permanent supporting housing (PSH) program, an evidence-based model that combines subsidized housing and onsite supportive services to end homelessness and help residents achieve stability.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Home Repair Services of Kent County: $5,000 in support of Home Repair Services' financial stability program, which offers financial counseling and education resources to community residents.

Kansas City, Missouri

Hillcrest Ministries of Mid-America, Inc.: $2,500 in support of Hillcrest's transitional housing efforts for homelessness in Greater Kansas City, serving nearly 2,000 individuals annually.

Las Vegas, Nevada

HELP of Southern Nevada: $2,500 toward operational support for the Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, which provides a safe environment for homeless youth ages 18-24 to become self-sufficient and avoid adult homelessness.

Parsippany, New Jersey

Community Hope Inc.: $2,500 toward temporary financial assistance in the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, which helps veterans and their families who are homeless, or who are at risk of becoming homeless, obtain or maintain housing.

Akron, Ohio

Habitat for Humanity Summit County: $20,000 in support of construction of affordable new housing with zero-interest mortgages and a neighborhood revitalization initiative.

Columbus, Ohio

Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resources Center: $2,500 toward the center's personal financial management program, which provides finance management assistance for adults age 60 or older.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

City Care Inc.: $2,500 in support of City Care's Supportive Communities program, which provides a long-term housing solution for individuals and families who have experienced chronic homelessness and housing instability.

Nashville, Tennessee

Matthew 25 Inc.: $2,500 toward operational support for the Transitional Housing program, which serves up to 49 men at a time who are experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis.

About the Union Home Foundation

The Union Home Foundation was established in 2015 as the charitable arm of independent mortgage banking company Union Home Mortgage Corp (UHM). The Foundation's mission is to equip individuals and families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, specifically through financial literacy and housing. The Foundation has awarded over $2 million since its inception toward these programs to help guide families on a pathway towards responsible homeownership. Union Home Mortgage Corp. is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct lender with over 150 branches across the U.S. To learn more about Union Home Mortgage and its efforts in the community, please visit https://www.uhm.com/foundation/.

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage