Union Home Mortgage Loan Officer ranks in Top 25 in Loan Production within one year at the company

Ron Haddad leverages UHM's world-class service, technology and product portfolio to create wins in the Greater Chicago market.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, is celebrating the success of Ron Haddad, a Chicago-area loan officer who joined UHM in 2025 with over 20 years of experience in mortgage banking, financial services, and lending. As of his one-year anniversary with UHM, Haddad has quickly established himself as one of the lender's top performing loan officers, currently ranking among the Top 25 loan officers for mortgage loan production at Union Home Mortgage.

Since joining Union Home Mortgage, Ron Haddad has quickly established himself in the top 5% of loan production among the lender's loan officers.

"We are so proud of Ron's growth personally and professionally at UHM, and we are grateful for the service he provides for his customers and referral partners," said Jim Racine, Division Manager. "He is an outstanding representative of the ethics and values that are propelling Union Home forward, and we are excited to see what another year holds for him."

Today, Haddad is reflecting on this milestone year as one marked by exceptional growth, industry-leading production, and a commitment to delivering a personal, relationship-driven mortgage experience for homebuyers and referral partners alike.

"Making the move to Union Home Mortgage was an opportunity for me to align with a company that shares my values and provides the platform to better serve clients and my referral partners, while continuing to grow my business," said Haddad. "The technology, leadership, and culture at UHM have exceeded every expectation."

Founded in 1970, Union Home Mortgage is a privately held, full-service independent mortgage banking company with a business footprint across 48 states and Washington, D.C., providing high-touch communication, innovative technological solutions, in-house servicing, and a nationally recognized workplace culture. Under the leadership of CEO Bill Cosgrove, the lender reached over $11B in lending volume in 2025, currently on pace to grow to $15B in 2026.

Haddad credits much of his recent growth to UHM's commitment to empowering loan officers with industry-leading technology and operational support. One of the aspects that resonated most with Haddad in choosing to join UHM was the company's loan servicing philosophy; unlike many lenders that immediately sell servicing rights upon closing, UHM retains and services many of the loans it closes.

"For me, a mortgage isn't just a transaction," Haddad said. "It gives my clients peace of mind to know that they will continue working with UHM long after closing. This model is also a benefit to my referral partners – when they refer their clients to me, they can be confident knowing that the client experience is preserved, the trust we've built together is protected, and we are able to continue serving our mutual clients for years to come."

Known for delivering an exceptional client experience, Haddad consistently achieves high customer satisfaction ratings within the company, and is in the top 5% of loan production among loan officers at Union Home Mortgage. He is a multi-year recipient of the Five Star Mortgage Professional Award by Five Star Professional, and his insights and expertise have been featured in leading media publications including the Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Agent Magazine, NPR, the Chicago Tribune, Zillow, Redfin, and Bankrate.

"Ron has been a tremendous asset to Union Home Mortgage over the past year, helping lead the Chicago market to 300% growth year-over-year and setting us on pace to be a top 10 mortgage lender in Illinois," said Ryan Koenig, Regional Manager. "His knowledge and leadership are immensely valuable to our organization."

While his professional accomplishments are significant, Haddad says his greatest source of pride and purpose is his family. He and his wife, Anne, who is a special education teacher, make family time a priority in raising their two daughters – enjoying movie nights at home, spending weekends at volleyball tournaments, and exploring new destinations together on family vacations.

"My career is important, but being a husband and father is the role I'm most proud of," said Haddad. "Everything I do is made worthwhile by the opportunity to provide for my family, support them, and be present for the moments that matter most."

As he begins his second year with Union Home Mortgage, Haddad remains focused on growing his business further while continuing to provide the personalized, world-class service that has been the foundation of his success.

"Success in lending is built on trust and showing up for people every day," Haddad said. "I've found a company that shares those values, and I'm excited to continue growing with Union Home Mortgage for many years to come."

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S. in 48 states + D.C. UHM is an in-house loan servicer offering world-class customer service through high touch communication & technology. A privately held family business, with a collaborative culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. All these principles translate to industry-leading customer retention and satisfaction. Some honors include being a 6-Year USA Today Top Workplace and a 12-Year Northeast Ohio Top Workplace. Learn more at www.uhm.com.

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage