Union Home Mortgage acquires origination assets of AmeriTrust Mortgage Corporation

Acquisition expands non-QM and wholesale efforts

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today that it has acquired the origination assets of AmeriTrust Mortgage Corporation. The transaction expands UHM's efforts in wholesale and non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) lending, accelerating the company's momentum in third-party origination as the No. 7 wholesale lender in the country.

"I am excited for the wonderful mortgage professionals from AmeriTrust to join us here at Union Home," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "We are confident that AmeriTrust is an excellent fit for our world-class culture and look forward to welcoming their partners to our mantra of 'Promises Kept."

UHM receives AmeriTrust Mortgage's existing retail branches, wholesale broker relationships and corresponding sales channels in the deal. AmeriTrust specializes in non-QM lending, flexible mortgage options for non-traditional borrowers like self-employed individuals and real estate investors, which will allow UHM to significantly increase its non-QM loan operations.

"I am thrilled with the new Partnership that we have with Union Home. We have been on an explosive growth trajectory for the last three years and became a large name in the non-QM space. said Chad Schoep, President of AmeriTrust Mortgage. "They have the fuel for our rocket ship that we have built over the last few years."

The transaction continues a trend of growth at Union Home Mortgage, building on 2025 acquisitions of Sierra Pacific Mortgage and Nations Reliable Lending. This acquisition will put UHM in position to do a total annual run rate of $20 billion dollars.

Both organizations prioritize company culture and find common ground in their core values, such as integrity, transparency and lifetime partnership. AmeriTrust and UHM have both been named Top Mortgage Lenders by the Scotsman Guide. Union Home Mortgage has also been named a Top Workplace by USA Today for six years in a row as well as a Northeast Ohio Top Workplace by Cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer for twelve years in a row.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S. in 48 states + D.C. UHM is an in-house loan servicer offering world-class customer service through high touch communication & technology. A privately held family business with a collaborative culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM guides Partners (employees) by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. All these principles translate to industry-leading customer retention and satisfaction. Some honors include being one of USA Today's Top Workplaces and a 12-Year Northeast Ohio Top Workplace.

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage