Union Home Mortgage earns 8 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards in 2026

New awards this year include Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being and Professional Development

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today that they have received eight Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards for 2026. These annual honors are awarded solely from employee experience feedback collected through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

"Creating a positive company culture is a top priority for me as a leader. Knowing that our Partners have positive feelings about our culture through their survey feedback is a sign that we're doing something right," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "Thank you to our Partners for showing up each day ready to live our shared values. We've seen that those efforts make an impact that extends beyond our Partners and into the communities we serve."

Compensation & Benefits

This award celebrates the organizations who provide employees not only with material rewards but also with appreciation for their work.

Employee Appreciation

This award celebrates organizations who demonstrate gratefulness for the efforts of employees, and that employees reciprocate by being motivated to give their best at work.

Employee Well-Being

This award celebrates organizations who put the health and wellness of their employees at the center of their workplace culture.

Innovation

This award celebrates organizations who have embedded innovation into their culture and create an environment where new ideas come from all employees.

Leadership

This award celebrates organizations whose leaders inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company. These leaders understand the needs of customers which front-line employees hear every day.

Professional Development

This award celebrates organizations who focus on developing their employees' careers and enable them to grow professionally.

Purpose & Values

This award celebrates organizations who have embedded both their mission and values into their culture and are efficient in their work to bring them into reality.

Work-Life Flexibility

This award celebrates the organizations who provide options to their employees in how and where they work, as well as having managers who care for their employees' concerns.

"Earning a Top Workplaces Award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this it pays dividends."

Company culture is a fundamental priority at UHM. The company strives to provide an elite employee experience through internal training programs, career pathing and employee educational resources, as well as on-site amenities including a gym, a cafeteria and training centers located at the corporate headquarters just outside of Cleveland.

For more information about starting your career at Union Home Mortgage, go to uhm.com/careers.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S. in 48 states + D.C. UHM is an in-house loan servicer offering world-class customer service through high touch communication & technology. A privately held family business with a collaborative culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM guides Partners (employees) by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. All these principles translate to industry-leading customer retention and satisfaction. Some honors include being one of USA Today's Top Workplaces and a 11-Year Northeast Ohio Top Workplace.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage