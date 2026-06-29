Union Home Mortgage named Northeast Ohio Top Workplace for 12ᵗʰ consecutive year

Anonymous employee input highlights Union Home's culture as mortgage industry standout

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, was recognized today as a 2026 Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio by Cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer. This is the 12th straight year UHM has been ranked a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio.

"Maintaining Union Home's positive company culture for 12 years is a testament to the passion and professionalism our Partners bring to their work each day," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "I am grateful for their efforts to foster our exceptional work environment even as we continue to grow. If you want to achieve more in an encouraging atmosphere, Union Home Mortgage is for you."

Yearly Northeast Ohio Top Workplace rankings are based entirely on employee feedback collected by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. Energage measures employee experience through a confidential survey, assessing key themes such as employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow and Empowered to Execute.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Company culture is a fundamental priority at UHM. The company strives to provide an elite employee experience through internal training programs, career pathing and employee educational resources, as well as on-site amenities including a gym, a cafeteria and training centers located at the corporate headquarters just outside of Cleveland.

Earlier this year, Union Home Mortgage also received eight Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards in the areas of Compensation & Benefits, Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being, Innovation, Leadership, Professional Development, Purpose & Values and Work-Life Flexibility. They also received Top Workplaces' 2026 Financial Services Industry Award.

For more information about starting your career at Union Home Mortgage, go to uhm.com/careers.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S. in 48 states + D.C. UHM is an in-house loan servicer offering world-class customer service through high touch communication & technology. A privately held family business with a collaborative culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM guides Partners (employees) by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. All these principles translate to industry-leading customer retention and satisfaction. Some honors include being a 6-Year USA TODAY Top Workplace and a 12-Year Northeast Ohio Top Workplace.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage