Union Home Mortgage Foundation Announces Second Quarter Grant Recipients

Awardees include 8 nonprofits in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico and North Carolina

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union Home Mortgage Foundation, the charitable arm of Union Home Mortgage whose mission is to equip families with the tools and resources needed to achieve economic self-sufficiency, has announced its grant recipients for the second quarter of 2024. The Foundation awarded grants to 8 nonprofits from across the country totaling $35,000.

In this round of funding, the Foundation provided support to organizations within its operational footprint that are making a tangible impact in their communities through the advancement of financial literacy and housing access.

"Union Home Mortgage believes in the value and impact of the nonprofit organizations that serve our communities, and we want to support that critically important work across the country," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "Our goal is to support organizations nationwide where we have Partners on the ground who can put weight behind our efforts to build access to a brighter economic future for all. This quarter, we have increased our footprint to include 2 additional states, and we're so excited to work with all 8 organizations to achieve their goals."

"Creating economic self-sufficiency for as many families as possible is our mission, and the most impactful way we can do that is by collaborating with organizations who embody that sentiment," said Ashley Ali, Director of Corporate Communications. "As we grow Union Home across the country, we hope to grow the Foundation's footprint in tandem, so we can better support the communities we serve every day. These 8 organizations, among the others we fund throughout the year, are pivotal changemakers in the neighborhoods we deeply care about."

Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has distributed more than $1 million in financial support to nonprofits in over 17 states.

The second quarter grant recipients are:

Louisville, Kentucky

USA Cares Inc.: $2,500 in support of the USA Cares Military Assistance Response Program, which helps post-9/11 veterans and service members find the stability they need by removing obstacles to their success and providing financial assistance to pay bills essential to their health and wellbeing (i.e. rent/mortgage, utilities, auto, phone, groceries, etc.). This improves the quality of their lives and prevents evictions, foreclosures, auto-repossessions, and utility disconnections. Prior to receiving assistance, each veteran must complete a free Financial Education & Empowerment Program. This online course provides budget counseling to veterans facing financial difficulties to help them reach their financial goals in the future. All financial assistance is sent directly to landlords, mortgage lenders, utilities, and other vendors on behalf of the client.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Home Repair Services of Kent County: $5,000 toward Home Repair Services' Housing Counseling and Education program, which relieves financial stress by offering financial counseling and education resources to community residents. Home Repair Services offers foreclosure prevention counseling, reverse mortgage counseling, Money Matters workshops, and a Financial Capabilities Certificate Series, which is offered to participants of various path-to-homeownership programs. Group financial education offerings include free, voluntary workshops on topics such as budgeting, credit, and homebuying.

Berea, Ohio

OhioGuidestone: $5,000 in support of OhioGuidestone's Berea Children's Home, the organization's longest-standing program. This Residential Treatment Program provides trauma-informed care to children and adolescents with complex trauma, mental health needs, academic struggles and severe emotional/behavioral concerns – any of which prevent them from living safely at home. This funding will allow OhioGuidestone to make necessary repairs to the Children's Home cottages, therefore enabling OhioGuidestone to increase its capacity to serve the community.

Cleveland, Ohio

Towards Employment Inc.: $10,000 in support of Towards Employment's career readiness training program, Giving Clevelanders a Chance to Advance, which includes financial literacy training for all participants. Towards Employment's primary focus is to help individuals secure and maintain well-paying jobs while providing comprehensive support services to tackle the social determinants of work. The vision of Towards Employment is a dynamic world of work where all people - regardless of race, criminal history or where they live - have an opportunity to thrive.

Cuyahoga Land Bank Charities (CLBC): $5,000 in support of the CLBC's Special Population Matching Grant Program. In partnership with the Cuyahoga Land Bank, CLBC facilitates the return of vacant and abandoned properties in Cuyahoga County to a productive use by housing vulnerable and underserved populations. Each year, the Cuyahoga Land Bank receives access to dozens of foreclosed and forfeited properties, many of which are repurposed for affordable housing and transferred to community organizations at no or low cost. CLBC then supports these community organizations in conducting the necessary renovations, including through capacity building and providing matching funds of up to 50% of the agreed-upon renovation cost of single- and two-family homes through the Special Population Matching Grant Program.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

City Care Inc.: $2,500 toward City Care's Support Communities housing program. City Care provides permanent supportive housing to men and women exiting local OKC homeless shelters and streets. Residents are welcomed to our community with furnished apartments and receive robust and ongoing case management support. Supportive Communities Advocates meet regularly with residents and create individualized housing plans that offer holistic care, from employment counseling to financial literacy, to art classes to peer-recovery support. Utilities are covered by City Care to reduce the burden on residents, and rent amounts are calculated based on income levels and never beyond 30% of an individual's income.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

DreamSpring: $2,500 toward financial literacy and small business education for underserved entrepreneurs in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas, with a focus on low-to-moderate income communities of color. This program is designed to provide wraparound support and educational offerings focusing on financial literacy and content-based topics that cater to the needs of DreamSpring's small business clients. Current topics range from credit scores and business planning to climate sustainability and weatherization to pitch competitions and networking best practices.

Summerville, North Carolina

Carolina Teen Center: $2,500 in support of Carolina Teen Center's Smart Savers Financial Literacy Program, which offers age-appropriate curricula that promote financial understanding. Students can open a savings account with no minimum balance, and they will earn interest on money they've saved. This program contains ten lessons with hands-on, cross-curricular activities that engage elementary and middle school students ages 8-14. The Smart Savers Program includes four goals: to introduce basic financial concepts, develop money management skills, cultivate saving habits, and foster an understanding of the value of money and responsible spending. Carolina Teen Center's overall mission is to empower at risk youth and students with learning disabilities in underserved communities and their families by promoting healthy habits through recreational activities, education and prevention services through evidence-based programs and wraparound services.

