Union Home Mortgage Foundation Makes Donation to USA Cares

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union Home Mortgage Foundation, a charitable organization whose mission is to equip families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, is expanding their grantmaking to the state of Kentucky, donating $2,500 to nonprofit organization USA Cares, Inc.

This funding from the UHM Foundation will support the USA Cares Military Assistance Response Program. This program helps post-9/11 veterans and service members find stability by providing financial assistance to pay bills essential to their health and well-being (i.e. rent/mortgage, utilities, auto, phone, groceries). This improves the quality of their lives and prevents evictions, foreclosures, auto-repossessions, and utility disconnections. Prior to receiving assistance, USA Cares requires each veteran to complete a free Financial Education & Empowerment Program. This online course provides budget counseling to veterans facing financial difficulties to help them reach their financial goals in the future. All financial assistance is directly sent to landlords, mortgage lenders, utilities, and other vendors on behalf of the client.

USA Cares is one of 8 nonprofit organizations the Union Home Mortgage Foundation has supported this quarter and is also one of the two new states where the Foundation has expanded their funding. "Creating economic self-sufficiency for as many families as possible is our mission, and the most impactful way we can do that is by collaborating with organizations who embody that sentiment," said Ashley Ali, Director of Corporate Communications. "As we grow Union Home across the country, we hope to grow the Foundation's footprint in tandem, so we can better support the communities we serve every day."

Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has distributed more than $1 million in financial support to nonprofits in over 17 states. For more information on the Union Home Mortgage Foundation, visit www.uhmfoundation.org .

