Union Home Mortgage Launches UHM Platinum Product Suite

Expands Non-QM Offerings

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, is expanding its access to a range of mortgage products designed to meet diverse investment needs through the launch of UHM Platinum. By cultivating strategic relationships, both new and ongoing, the lender aims to drive growth in its non-QM segment.

In addition to qualified mortgage (QM) options such as jumbo and non-owner-occupied loans, investors can immediately take advantage of bank statement and DSCR products through the UHM platform. These offerings provide greater flexibility and open new avenues for portfolio growth.

Looking ahead, Union Home Mortgage's non-QM product suite will continue to expand following the launch, ensuring even more opportunities to meet evolving market demands.

"Union Home has enjoyed significant growth to our non-QM business," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "We're part of a larger trend in the mortgage industry as the non-QM space is growing as a whole."

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S. in 48 states + D.C. UHM is an in-house loan servicer offering world-class customer service through high touch communication & technology. A privately held family business, with a collaborative culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. All these principles translate to industry-leading customer retention and satisfaction. Some honors include being one of USA Today's Top Workplaces and an Eleven-Year Northeast Ohio Top Workplace. Learn more at www.uhm.com.

