Union Image Unveils POC Studio at CES 2026, Showcasing End-to-End Visual Productization Capabilities

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Image, a vision-centric technology platform company, today announced its participation in CES 2026, taking place January 6–9 in Las Vegas. Exhibiting at North Hall, Booth #10277, Union Image is presenting its full-stack visual technology portfolio—spanning camera modules, vision systems, depth cameras, imaging devices, and co-developed partner products—while officially launching POC Studio, a new business division dedicated to visual product definition and feasibility validation in the AI era.

POC Studio

As a global barometer for technology innovation, CES continues to set the direction for next-generation products. At CES 2026, Union Image is demonstrating how visual capability can be transformed into scalable, real-world AI products through an integrated, execution-driven approach.

Vision as the Infrastructure Bringing AI into the Physical World

As artificial intelligence moves beyond the digital realm into the physical world, intelligence is no longer defined solely by model size or parameters, but by the ability to perceive, understand, and respond to real-world environments.

Union Image positions vision as the foundational infrastructure enabling AI to interact with reality. By building a closed-loop capability—from camera modules and vision systems to application-ready solutions and complete devices—Union Image enables AI systems to see clearly, interpret context, respond efficiently, and scale reliably across diverse real-world scenarios.

POC Studio: Turning Prompts into Products

At CES 2026, Union Image is officially launching POC Studio, a visual product definition and validation center designed for the AI era.

While ideas are abundant, execution speed and engineering feasibility remain scarce. Before committing to large-scale development, teams must answer critical questions: Will it work? Can it scale? Is it worth the investment?

POC Studio was created to address exactly these challenges.

Backed by Union Image's expertise in optical design, camera modules, vision systems, edge AI algorithms, system integration, and intelligent manufacturing, POC Studio bridges the most critical gap between concept and product. It enables innovators and enterprises to:

Rapidly validate visual product concepts

Build functional, demonstrable proof-of-concept scenarios

Transition efficiently toward mass-producible, scalable products

In the era of large models, the winners are those who can turn prompts into products the fastest. POC Studio is Union Image's answer.

An End-to-End Visual Technology Portfolio

Union Image's CES showcase highlights a comprehensive, end-to-end business layout:

Camera Modules

Delivering stable, mass-producible visual acquisition as the foundation of intelligent devices

Delivering stable, mass-producible visual acquisition as the foundation of intelligent devices Edge Cameras

Bringing vision perception and AI computing closer to the data source for real-time understanding and decision-making

Bringing vision perception and AI computing closer to the data source for real-time understanding and decision-making Vision Systems

System-level integration tailored to real-world application scenarios

System-level integration tailored to real-world application scenarios Depth Cameras

Enabling 3D perception, spatial understanding, and distance awareness

Enabling 3D perception, spatial understanding, and distance awareness Imaging Devices

Packaging mature visual capabilities into deployable, production-ready products

Packaging mature visual capabilities into deployable, production-ready products Co-Branded Partner Solutions

Collaborating with global partners to accelerate innovation into real-world deployment

Together, these capabilities demonstrate how Union Image transforms visual technology into scalable AI solutions.

Visit Union Image at CES 2026

Event: CES 2026

Dates: January 6–9, 2026

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, USA

Booth: North Hall • #10277

Brand: Union Image

For more information, visit www.unionimage.com

Follow Union Image on international social platforms under Union Image

Media Contact:

Joy Jiang

Email: [email protected]

+86 14792815634

About Union Image

Union Image is a platform technology company with vision as its core capability. Through POC Studio, the company accelerates the validation and realization of AI-era innovations. With end-to-end capabilities covering modules, systems, devices, and POC, Union Image is working with global partners to expand the boundaries of AI vision across robotics, smart imaging, consumer electronics, industrial automation, wearables, commercial digitalization, and healthcare.

Driven by the vision of "Vision for All," Union Image is committed to making visual capability a reusable infrastructure that brings AI into the physical world and accelerates intelligent transformation across industries.

SOURCE Union Image