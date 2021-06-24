Union Institute & University and The Institute for Educational Studies Announce Master of Education Partnership

CINCINNATI, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University and The Institute for Educational Studies (TIES) are joining forces to offer a Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree with majors in Integrative Learning and Montessori Integrative Learning. This dynamic new partnership will combine the unique strengths of Union and TIES to provide high-quality graduate education to individuals who aspire to advance their teaching skills and knowledge. The degrees will be awarded by Union Institute & University.

Union Provost and Vice President Nelson Soto said, "The new Master of Education (M.Ed.) with majors in Integrative Learning and Montessori Integrative Learning brings two great strengths - new areas for degree programs not previously offered at Union and an experienced faculty who are experts in the fields of Montessori education and Integrative learning. These degree programs will be of value to those who have a specific interest in Montessori education as well as those who want to expand their understanding of what education might encompass."

TIES' experience in delivering graduate-level education within a dynamic online learning community aligns with Union's philosophy and practices. Students who enroll in these programs will benefit from an environment that encourages continual growth, innovation and skill development.

Within the partnership, Union will provide academic oversight and institutional support. TIES will deliver academic content for both programs, which are designed to build graduate-level expertise through experiential learning and teacher-oriented research methods. The programs aim to meet the individual needs and creative interests of graduate students, with an emphasis on exploring subject matter from the contexts of universal justice – both social and ecological.

Warren Moliken, Development Director for TIES, added, "Union's philosophy of independent learning, its strong sense of community and its commitment to social justice align well with TIES' eco-cosmological worldview. A deep appreciation of our dialogue-based model and respect for our unique online teaching platform were also key considerations in establishing the partnership. The partnership will also open opportunities for previous TIES graduates to pursue doctoral studies with Union. Students can seamlessly transition into either an Ed.D. or Ph.D. while carrying a significant amount of credit from their TIES studies. Transfer credits will, of course, reduce both time and tuition."

To learn more about the M.Ed. program and available majors, visit https://www.ties-edu.org/union-institute-and-university/ or call 800-457-5672.

About Union Institute & University

Union Institute & University offers educational programs for busy adults who want to achieve their professional goals and pursue a lifetime of learning, service and social responsibility. Since its founding in 1964, Union has been a leader in the development and delivery of outstanding distance education undergraduate, master's and doctoral degree programs, in addition to a variety of new certificate programs. Students can choose to complete their studies online, through low residency, or site-based, depending on the program and location.

A private nonprofit university, with international outreach, Union Institute & University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, and has satellite centers located in Ohio, Florida and California.

To learn more about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 800-861-6400.

About The Institute for Educational Studies

A few months after receiving his Ph.D. from Union Institute in 1987, Philip Snow Gang founded The Institute for Educational Studies. TIES embraces a revisioning of education that adopts a holistic-integrative approach to teaching children and adults as well as a new form of teacher education based on contextualized learning, dialogue and universal justice. In 1996 TIES launched its M.Ed. programs in Integrative Learning and Montessori Integrative Learning. It is one of the earliest totally online graduate programs and utilizes an innovative platform designed to promote the development of learning communities. TIES has enrolled over 400 students and graduates from 42 countries.

To learn more about TIES, visit www.ties-edu.org or call 800-457-5672.

SOURCE Union Institute & University

