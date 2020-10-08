Union Institute & University Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

CINCINNATI, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University has named Sandra Mills, CPA as its new chief financial officer and vice president of finance.

Ms. Mills most recently served as foundation finance officer for the Cincinnati State Foundation, which supports the programs, services and capital improvement projects of Cincinnati State Technical and Community College. In that position, she oversaw all budget, projects and other activities – including the foundation's comprehensive fundraising campaign.

Union President Dr. Karen Schuster Webb said, "With her extensive experience in nonprofit finance and university system planning, we are confident that Ms. Mills will use her many areas of expertise to benefit our Union community."

Before her service at Cincinnati State, Ms. Mills served for six years as the chief financial officer/vice president of finance and administration at Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion. She also served at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center for six years. Early in her career, she served at several Greater Cincinnati area nonprofit organizations, including Hoxworth Blood Center, Community Dialysis Center and the YMCA.

Ms. Mills earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Cincinnati, with a double major in and finance. She pursued graduate studies in Health Planning and Administration at the University of Cincinnati College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning, and is a certified public accountant in the State of Ohio.

About Union Institute & University

Union Institute & University offers educational programs for adults who wish to achieve their professional goals and pursue a lifetime of learning, service and social responsibility. Since its founding in 1964, Union has been a leader in the development and delivery of high-quality undergraduate, master's and doctoral degree programs designed for busy adults. Students can choose to complete their studies online, site-based, or through a blend of the two, depending on the program and location.

A private nonprofit university, with international outreach, Union Institute & University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, and has satellite centers located in Ohio, Florida and California.

To learn more about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1- 800-861-6400.

