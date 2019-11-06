Union Institute & University is ranked No. 1 in Best Online Bachelor's in Child & Adolescent Development major

Dr. Birgit Monks, Lead Faculty of CHAD at Union, reflects on the designation. "The ranking of the Child & Adolescent Development major confirms the quality of student services and student learning that Union Institute & University provides to our students. It shows the high level of knowledge students acquire through learning and instruction as it relates to the field. This ranking also reassures our students they made the right choice by enrolling at Union to obtain a degree and starting or continuing a career working with children, adolescents, and their families."

The ranking also validates that the Child and Adolescent Development major is making continuous progress to improve the quality of instruction and the delivery methods.

"The ranking is important for our major to make reliable, data-informed decisions to guarantee student success and encourage partnerships and collaboration with other organizations and potential future employers of our students," said Dr. Monks.

Union's Child & Adolescent Development major prepares adult learners to excel in a variety of childcare careers. Career pathways range from preschool teacher to daycare owner to child life specialist.

Jennifer Ochoa, alumna 2015, credits her degree for helping her to find and succeed in her career. "I wanted teaching experience and a degree where I can work with children and adults or families. I got the job that I wanted because of my degree. I always wanted to be a teacher and now I am in the profession that I love. I am also a first generation college graduate."

Union is the perfect choice for the adult learner because of its flexibility in scheduling and more than five decades of identifying and refining ways to structure and deliver education to meet the needs of adult learners online.

Union is a global leader in providing higher education degrees for the adult learner. Click here to begin your career in the child and adolescent field. Your Goals. Your Success. Your Union. We've Got U!

