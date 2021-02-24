Union Institute & University Launches New Podcast Channel

CINCINNATI, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University has announced the launch of "Channel U" – a new podcast channel that will cover a wide variety of topics designed to engage, enlighten and empower listeners. The podcast is hosted by Union's President, Dr. Karen Schuster Webb, as well as various guest hosts.

Dr. Webb said, "We are so proud of Channel U and the opportunity it represents to extend the positive influence of Union – not only to our students and alumni, but to the world at large. The topics we cover will be wide-ranging and include mental health, social justice and changes in our world due to the pandemic. But they will all be designed to help listeners stay well, live better and keep learning in today's challenging world."

Channel U's first episode will feature Dr. Rosalyn Brown-Beatty, Director of Union's Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program. During the discussion, Dr. Brown-Beatty will provide tips on maintaining mental health during the current pandemic and other stressful times. Upcoming episodes will feature advice from subject matter experts on job skills, nutrition, higher education and more.

Channel U is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, the Podbean Podcast App and more. To access Channel U, now, visit https://channelu.podbean.com.

