Union Institute & University Launches U4U! Early College Program - Online and Free to Ohio High School Students Who Qualify

CINCINNATI, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University has introduced the U4U! Early College Program. This exciting new program allows qualifying high school juniors and seniors to take Union courses online for free – and earn college credit along the way. Launched in early July, U4U! is funded through the state's College Credit Plus program and Union scholarships. The ability to take classes 100 percent online allows students the flexibility and safety of pursuing a high-quality education from home, along with these advantages:

Earn up to 36 college credits

An official college transcript upon completion of the program

Savings on the total cost of a four-year degree with UI&U

Access to a personal Success Coach

The opportunity to explore various fields of study

Larisa Harper, Ph.D., director of The Ohio Department of Higher Education's College Credit Plus program, commented, "College Credit Plus has provided thousands of high school students who are ready for the challenge of college courses with the opportunity to begin their postsecondary journey early. This can save students and families money on the cost of college tuition and potentially time toward earning a college degree. Over the first four years of the program, more than $569 million has been saved on tuition rates for participating students. We are excited for Union Institute and University to begin offering College Credit Plus courses to eligible students."

Union President Karen Schuster Webb, Ph.D., added, "U4U! is a strong demonstration of continuing our mission to enlighten, engage, and empower the next generation of students by providing free and safe access to college even during these challenging times."

To qualify for the program, students must meet certain academic requirements. Students who are interested in U4U! can learn more and apply at myunion.edu/u4u, call 844.880.1424 or send an email to [email protected].

About Union Institute & University

Union Institute & University offers educational programs for adults who wish to achieve their professional goals and pursue a lifetime of learning, service and social responsibility. Since its founding in 1964, Union has been a leader in the development and delivery of high-quality undergraduate, master's and doctoral degree programs designed for busy adults. Students can choose to complete their studies online, in the classroom or through a blend of the two, depending on the program and location.

A private nonprofit institution, Union is a regionally accredited international university with academic centers located in Ohio, Florida and California.

To learn more about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1-800-861-6400.

