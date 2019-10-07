Union Institute & University National Commencement Announced

The keynote speaker is Dr. Robin Martin, Deputy Director of Postsecondary Success at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. She leads strategy, planning, and management efforts, focusing on operational excellence and development and execution of key elements of the team's work. Dr. Martin brings more than 20 years of higher education experience as an associate provost for diversity and inclusion, a tenure track faculty member, and athletic director and coach, including many years at the University of Cincinnati. She is a master-level certified executive coach and the author of Navigating Courage: Leading Beyond Fear, which offers insights for academic professionals seeking to build a focus on equity within their institutions. Using a design-thinking approach, Dr. Martin specializes in inclusive leadership, organizational change, and an African-humanist philosophy called Ubuntu, meaning, "I am because you are."

Dr. Martin holds a M.Ed. in Education from the University of New Orleans, and an Ed.D. in Urban Education and Leadership from the University of Cincinnati.

Marvin B. Sussman Award for excellence in dissertation

Award for excellence in dissertation Brian Webb Award for Outstanding Master of Arts Thesis

Award for Outstanding Master of Arts Thesis Award for Excellence in Teaching

Certificate of Distinction for Excellence in Teaching

Award for Excellence in Scholarship

Certificate of Distinction for Excellence in Scholarship

Distinguished Alumni Award

Legacy Alumni Award

Recognition of veterans – Designated by wearing a special red, white, and blue honor cord, in recognition of their service to our country

Union is sought after by adults because of its adult delivery model: Specialized distance-learning programs that combine online and classroom coursework with high-touch faculty attention, designed for students regardless of where they live and work. Union also has a long history of serving diverse populations: Minorities (48 percent), women (53 percent), and an older, adult population (average age of 37) and interweaves social justice in its curriculum. Union students recognize that with knowledge comes the responsibility to serve in advancing a culturally pluralistic, equitable, and interdependent world. We work toward equality of access, prize all aspects of diversity, and live a commitment to an innovative teaching and learning culture that promotes the common good, enriched by the depth and breadth of Union's international community of students, faculty, alumni, staff, trustees, and partners.

As Dr. King stated so eloquently, the work we each do every day - whether learning, teaching, or serving students and alumni - is dignified and important, specifically because we, together, uplift humanity. The work our students and alumni do each day is critically important. All of us connected to Union strive each day to engage, enlighten, and empower each other as we work to transform lives and communities.

About Union Institute & University

Union Institute & University is a private non-profit, regionally accredited international university specializing in providing quality higher education degrees for adults globally. Founded in 1964, Union's academic programs and services are the result of more than five decades of identifying and refining ways to structure and deliver education to meet the needs of adults. Distinguished as the pioneer in providing education to the adult learner, Union perfected the concepts now common in higher education such as the hybrid model, a blend of online and traditional classroom instruction, interdisciplinary studies, and student centered education with socially relevant and applicable learning outcomes in its undergraduate, master's and doctoral degree programs.

The university is guided by its core mission to educate highly motivated adults who seek academic programs to engage, enlighten, and empower them to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility.

Union is a national and international university with academic centers located in: Ohio, Florida, and California.



