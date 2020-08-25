Union Institute & University's Dr. Rhonda Brinkley-Kennedy Receives HOPE Award

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhonda Brinkley-Kennedy, PsyD, recently accepted the HOPE award for Education and Training at the 6th annual SCRIPT conference held virtually in early August. The first annual Summit on Community Resiliency, Intervention, Prevention and Training (SCRIPT) was presented by Psycharts, Inc. in partnership with PCITI in 2015. It provides an opportunity for professionals and community members to come together to address social issues on a local level.

The HOPE Awards at the SCRIPT conference are special awards, given to recognize individuals who have inspired others in three specific categories – Education and Training, Community Engagement and Innovation Type. A new award, Lifetime Achievement, was recently added.

Brinkley-Kennedy is dean of Education Transformation and Strategic Alliances at Union Institute & University and leading the university's continuing education programs. She is also the Founder and CEO of the South Central Training Consortium, Inc., a non-profit agency designed to provide mental health services to South Los Angeles residents and training opportunities to graduate level psychology students.

"I am very honored to receive this award and to join all the other recipients whom I have long admired and respected," Brinkley-Kennedy said. "Instead of considering these as a recognition of what we have accomplished in the past, I hope we will all look at these awards as an incentive to continually improve our future work."

In addition to the HOPE Award, Brinkley-Kennedy has received many other awards for her work and contributions, including a distinguished alumna award from Pepperdine University where she earned her Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology, Marriage and Family Therapy/Counseling. She is very well known for her community activism and spends time working as a consultant with various non-profit agencies designing and supporting mental health training programs.

About Union Institute & University

Union Institute & University offers educational programs for adults who wish to achieve their professional goals and pursue a lifetime of learning, service and social responsibility. Since its founding in 1964, Union has been a leader in the development and delivery of high-quality undergraduate, master's and doctoral degree programs designed for busy adults. Students can choose to complete their studies online, in the classroom or through a blend of the two, depending on the program and location.

A private nonprofit institution, Union is a regionally accredited international university with academic centers located in Ohio, Florida and California.

To learn more about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1- 800-861-6400.

