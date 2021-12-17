UNION INSTITUTE & UNIVERSITY'S THE INSTITUTE FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE COMPLETES BETA CERTIFICATION PROGRAM

CINCINNATI, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University's (UI&U) The Institute for Social Justice (TISJ), founded to provide innovative and practical solutions for the challenges to social justice around the world, announced today that the beta testing cycle of the OneJustWorld Social Justice Certificate has been completed.

This certification program provides a highly experiential exploration of core topics on social justice, including sociological and historical perspectives, human ethics, leadership, change management, collaboration and constructive management.

"We believe TISJ is the first to provide this type of certificate," said Betsy Martin, Executive Director of TISJ. "Our goal is to provide an introduction to identity formation, systemic oppression, historical connection to present day events, and personal and organizational actions that help us work towards a more just world."

The initial participant group included entrepreneurs, consultants, COOs, CEOs and program directors from industries ranging from health and wellness and technology development to organizational development and coaching, and marketing and communications. The OneJustWorld Social Justice Certificate program schedule consisted of weekly synchronous meetings combined with online content modules. Beta participants said that the process was a positive and valuable experience and provided critical feedback that will be used to refine the program. This was the first of two beta certificates and participants were looking at moving into the next phase that extends the certification from the individual to the organization as the OneJustWorkplace Organization Certificate.

"Going through the program opened my eyes to things I had not thought about," said Denise Hayman-Loa, CEO and Co-Founder, Carii & Connective. "Now that I've completed the individual certification, I look forward to leading our team and even our clients through the certification process for our workplace so we can work together to put a program into action."

"We've finally reached a point where most of us recognize we have a problem, agree that we need social justice, and want to do something to effect positive change," said Martin. "The problem is many of us don't know where to start. This is the role that TISJ was founded to fill. Our certification programs are one of the key ways we are delivering guidance, resources and tools to empower individuals and organizations to actually start taking action."

About TISJ

The Institute for Social Justice exists to impact society through participatory and democratic work with individuals and organizations. Beginning with reflective abilities and systemic awareness, it creates organizational and social structures that no longer perpetuate injustice in society as a whole. TISJ applies theory to practice through a coalition of thought leaders who are scholar-practitioners, philanthropists, policymakers, community advocates and others committed to promoting social justice and equity in the U.S. and globally through research, education and policy. Since its founding in 1964, UI&U has focused on academic excellence, creativity, diversity and integrity. TISJ aims to reach significant and clear progress toward social justice by advocating for equality, valuing diversity and committing to an innovative teaching and learning environment that shrinks economic disparities and eliminates racism. TISJ connects programs and individuals that are committed to providing "innovative and pragmatic solutions" globally. To learn more about The Institute for Social Justice, visit tisj.myunion.edu .

About Union Institute & University

Founded in 1964, Union Institute & University has been a pioneer in educating adults through distance learning. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Union Institute & University offers undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates designed for those seeking to make a difference in their own lives and within their communities. The university offers specialized online and low residency degree programs with high-touch faculty attention, designed for students regardless of where they live and work. Union's flexible delivery models emphasize relevant and transformative coursework taught by a national faculty of scholar-practitioners. Union graduates – including two dozen college presidents, leaders in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, members of the United States Congress, and the first female prime minister of Jamaica – promote Union's legacy of utilizing education to transform lives and communities. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, UI&U has additional Academic Centers in California (Los Angeles and Sacramento) and Florida. To learn more about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1-800-861-6400.

SOURCE Union Institute & University