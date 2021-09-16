Union Institute & University's The Institute For Social Justice To Host Panel On Empowerment Through Online Learning

CINCINNATI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University's (UI&U) The Institute for Social Justice (TISJ), founded to provide innovative and practical solutions for the challenges to social justice around the world, announced today for this week's National Online Learning Day, a panel they will be hosting on October 12 at entitled "Empowerment Through Online Learning: How Access to Education Fosters Social Justice Now and in the Future."

This TISJ virtual event is free to attend and open to the public. Four distinguished panelists will discuss how making education accessible advances social justice and what practices, methodologies and technology (including online learning) that they have developed, deployed or promoted in the past, what has worked, and what their vision is for the future.

"It's a widely agreed upon fact that education is the great equalizer," said Betsy Martin, Executive Director, TISJ. "Union has a long history of being innovators and leaders in flexible access to education including distance learning and online learning. Long before the pandemic, Union has been committed to finding ways to accommodate the needs of the community to access education in non-traditional ways. They were providing online learning opportunities well ahead of most educational institutions. The driving force behind these efforts was to advance social justice. Through TISJ, Union plans to continue to lead this charge, helping other institutions and companies identify how they too can foster social justice. This panel is just one example of how TISJ is reaching out to educate, enlighten and empower."

The Panelists

Dr. Hassana Alidou is the former ambassador of the Republic of Niger to the United States and Canada, and currently a UI&U faculty member for the Ph.D. Program in Interdisciplinary Studies and a scholar in residence and advisory board member for TISJ. She is widely known for her work in helping community-based organizations, national governments and international institutions work together to achieve educational equality, literacy, gender equality and economic development. Dr. Alidou was an endowed chair of cross-cultural competency and leadership and awarded the 2018 Africa-America Institute Distinguished Alumni Award for Leadership in Education and Diplomacy.

Alicia Simpson, MS, RD, IBCLC, LD is the UI&U Clinical and Curriculum Coordinator for the Health & Wellness and Maternal Child Health program. She is an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant and registered dietitian specializing in maternal and pediatric nutrition. She is the founder of Pea Pod Nutrition and Lactation Support, a 501 (c)3 non-profit. Alicia is also the author of three cookbooks Quick and Easy Vegan Comfort Food, Quick and Easy Vegan Celebrations and Quick and Easy Low-Cal Vegan Comfort Food. She has two popular blogs: Vegan Guinea Pig where she reviews vegan cookbooks, restaurants, health and beauty products, blogs, websites and food as well as The Lady and Seitan where Alicia not only veganizes Paula Deen recipes but creates lower-calorie, healthier versions of Paula's buttery, high calorie favorites.

Dr. Woden Teachout earned a PhD in American Studies from Harvard University and is completing her MA in Education from Union with a focus on teaching writing. She is a two-time Fulbright scholar (Kyrgyzstan and Romania) and has won multiple teaching prizes, including the Alan Heimert Teaching Prize at Harvard and UI&U's Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence. Her past research has explored why history matters, with special focus on the intersection of historical memory, politics, and patriotism. Her most recent research applies adult education and progressive education models to the teaching of academic writing with the goal of empowering, culturally relevant writing support. She has worked with universities in the United States, Europe, Africa, and Central Asia in providing curriculum enhancement, faculty development, and student workshops.

Dr. Tom Frederick currently the National Chair of General Education for UI&U. He is an active presenter at both national and international venues on the topics of using technology to enhance instruction. His most recent training is on the topic of student engagement within the classroom for the Council of Community Colleges in Jamaica. Dr. Frederick is a long-time proponent of online learning, arguing that well developed online instruction is superior to traditional brick and mortar instruction. He believes that asynchronous online instruction can provide better content, flexibility, and more personal attention to a wider audience of students.

You can register to attend this free panel by visiting the TISJ Calendar and Events page where users can learn about upcoming events, enjoy recorded past events and access other online learning resources.

About TISJ

The Institute for Social Justice exists to impact society through participatory and democratic work with individuals and organizations. Beginning with reflective abilities and systemic awareness they create organizational and social structures that no longer perpetuate injustice in society as a whole. TISJ applies theory to practice through a coalition of thought leaders who are scholar-practitioners, philanthropists, policymakers, community advocates and others who are committed to promoting social justice and equity in the U.S. and globally through research, education and policy. Since its founding in 1964, UI&U has focused on academic excellence, creativity, diversity and integrity. TISJ aims to reach significant and clear progress toward social justice by advocating for equality, valuing diversity and committing to an innovative teaching and learning environment that shrinks economic disparities and eliminates racism. TISJ connects programs and individuals that are committed to providing "innovative and pragmatic solutions" globally. To learn more about The Institute for Social Justice, visit tisj.myunion.edu .

About Union Institute & University

Founded in 1964, Union Institute & University has been a pioneer in educating adults through distance learning. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Union Institute & University offers undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates designed for those seeking to make a difference in their own lives and within their communities. The university offers specialized online and low residency degree programs with high-touch faculty attention, designed for students regardless of where they live and work. Union's flexible delivery models emphasize relevant and transformative coursework taught by a national faculty of scholar-practitioners. Union graduates, including two dozen college presidents, leaders in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, members of the United States Congress, and the first female prime minister of Jamaica, promote Union's legacy of utilizing education to transform lives and communities. Based in Cincinnati Ohio, UI&U has additional Academic Centers in California (Los Angeles and Sacramento) and Florida. To learn more about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1-800-861-6400.

