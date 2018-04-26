Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron

Four years ago, Union Investment started migrating away from BlackBerry to the iPhone using MobileIron's Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) platform and Apple's DEP. The company currently has some 1,200 iPhones in use.

The MobileIron platform was implemented by the IT service provider Computacenter, which offers Union Investment IT advices, and as a systems integrator, technical and organizational support.

Union Investment's enterprise mobility strategy focuses on mobilizing new and existing business processes. The first to go mobile were approval and decision-making processes for invoices, vacations, seminars, meeting scheduling, and access to intranet and internal documents.

The company runs these processes on a single central app, which basically serves as a mobile dashboard. "As we spoke with different departments, we soon agreed that it would be more user-friendly to combine various functions and processes into a single app than have multiple apps," explains Markus Hartmann, the Enterprise Mobility Project Manager at Union Investment. MobileIron's software development kit (SDK) helps "weave" the central app into the EMM platform so that they interact seamlessly and securely.

Employees have already recognized the advantages of the new mobility solution. "They have seen benefits right from the start," says Andreas Tröster, the Organizational and IT Consultant at Union Investment. "MobileIron and Apple DEP/VPP have considerably streamlined the process, and every team member can operate it in a self-service mode, which has significantly reduced the number of support tickets."

Peter Machat, MobileIron's Vice President EMEA Central, commented: "Union Investment is a great example of how our customers benefit from our platform's close-knit integration with iOS."

About MobileIron

MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) provides the secure foundation for companies around the world to transform into mobile first organizations. For more information, visit http://www.mobileiron.com/.

About Union Investment

Union Investment is the fund management specialist in the cooperative financial services network. It has been developing investment solutions for private and institutional investors for over 60 years. 2,945 employees manage €323.9 billion of assets in 1,221 funds, invested by over 4.3 million clients. (Figures as of December 31, 2017)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-investment-mobilizes-work-processes-with-mobileiron-300637567.html

SOURCE MobileIron

Related Links

http://www.mobileiron.com

