Union Joins NVIDIA Inception to Accelerate AI Innovation

Collaboration underscores Union's commitment to democratize AI application development

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Union , a technology company focused on empowering organizations to efficiently create and deliver highly reliable AI-powered applications, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Union is focused on building a platform that simplifies and accelerates the development, collaboration, and deployment of AI applications. Leveraging the power of its open-source workflow orchestration platform Flyte, Union provides a unique environment where data scientists, ML engineers, and software engineers can collaboratively experiment and scale their data and AI projects from local prototype to production on managed infrastructure.

Joining NVIDIA Inception allows Union to access NVIDIA's cutting-edge technology and leverage technical expertise, helping to enhance Union's platform capabilities and performance. The program also offers Union the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"Joining NVIDIA Inception underscores our commitment to democratizing AI application development", said Union CEO Ketan Umare. "It offers more than just access to advanced technology and resources - this collaboration brings us closer to a community at the forefront of AI innovation. This program's support will help us build a more robust platform for our customers."

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as credits, marketing support, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Union

Union was founded in 2021 with a mission to solve one of the hardest challenges in AI infrastructure today: enabling high-velocity iteration while maintaining seamless production-readiness for AI workloads at scale. The company has a deep bench of infrastructure engineering veterans from companies across big tech and beyond and are led by a technical founding team who originally joined forces while at Lyft.

SOURCE Union.ai