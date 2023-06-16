Union Leasing Partners With Fleetworthy Solutions

News provided by

Union Leasing

16 Jun, 2023, 15:53 ET

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Leasing, the premier nationwide fleet management provider for mid-sized fleets and Fleetworthy Solutions, the leading provider of regulatory compliance software and managed services and announce their partnership.

This alignment facilitates Union Leasing's resale of Fleetworthy's solutions, which span driver and vehicle safety, apportioned plating and permitting, as well as fuel tax managed services. Union Leasing selecting Fleetworthy as their preferred regulatory compliance partner introduces Fleetworthy to new opportunities in the Mid-Sized Fleet sector.

"Our partnership with Fleetworthy expands our support to clients with commercial motor vehicles through a comprehensive selection of reliable compliance products. Union and Fleetworthy share core values that drive flexible solutions and high touch, personal service."

- Todd Heemsoth, President of Union Leasing

Fleetworthy Solutions and Union Leasing share in the belief that tailored solutions, organizational alignment, and personal relationships are the vehicle to establishing meaningful, transparent, and trusted partnerships.

"Our technology and compliance services are backed by over 40 years of transportation industry experience and successfully managed by our in-house subject matter experts. We are thrilled to have another strategic partner like Union Leasing see the value of our brand and freely choose to utilize and resell our services."

- Michael Precia, President and CEO of Fleetworthy Solutions

Together, Fleetworthy and Union will deliver enriched customer experience, via newly recognized operational efficiencies and enhanced visibility to their customer's most critical compliance fleet data.

About Union Leasing

Union Leasing Inc. provides flexible, vehicle lease financing and highly customized fleet management services to corporate and rental customers nationwide. Union Leasing was established in 1955 and is a subsidiary of Sasser Family Companies, Inc. Sasser Family Companies is a fourth generation, family-held transportation asset services and management company with roots dating back to 1928. 

About Fleetworthy Solutions

Fleetworthy Solutions, Inc. provides DOT safety and regulatory compliance services to commercial fleets that take them Beyond Compliant. Fleetworthy combines exceptional client service, advanced technologies, and more than 40 years of transportation industry expertise to make sure that drivers and assets are truly fleetworthy. The company helps private fleets, for-hire carriers and third-party logistics companies of all sizes surpass compliance of federal, state, and local regulations and streamline processes to reduce costs and mitigate risks.

SOURCE Union Leasing

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.