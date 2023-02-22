Union Members Strike Continental Cement over Unfair Labor Practices

HANNIBAL, Mo., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that roughly 100 members of USW Local 11-205 have engaged in a strike against Continental Cement over unfair labor practices.

Although the previous contract with Continental Cement originally expired in May 2022, union employees continued working with and without a formal contract extension while bargaining continued.

"Negotiations in Hannibal were hindered by management's unfair demands for workers to give up their voice over scheduling issues, overtime and cross training, as well as its discriminatory terminations of union employees and refusal to provide information needed for bargaining," said USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez. "Now, Continental Cement's actions have left workers no other options to make their voices heard than to strike against unfair labor practices."

"Management needs to get the message that we are committed to fighting for the fair contract that USW members have earned and deserve," Ramirez said. "It's time for Continental Cement to obey the law and negotiate with workers in good faith for a fair contract in Hannibal."

