Union Members Welcome U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh to BCTGM Picket Line

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Secretary of Labor and longtime union member Marty Walsh stood in solidarity with striking workers on the BCTGM Local 374G picket line in Lancaster, PA.

The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale, and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder issued the following statement:

"We appreciate the U.S. Secretary of Labor showing his support for workers striking against corporate greed. It is encouraging to see a Labor Department that puts workers at the center of public policy."

SOURCE PA AFL-CIO

